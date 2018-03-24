autoevolution
2018 Ford F-250 Could Hold 433 Pots of Gold, If It Needed To

Did you ever wonder how many pots of gold fit into your pickup truck? No? Neither did we. But, apparently, someone did, and not only do they have an answer, but they also have a comparison chart.
Lacking anything better do to, guys working for aftermarket specialist Throttle Down Kustoms (TDK) thought it’s time to put an end, once an for all, to the burning dilemma we didn’t know we had: how many pots of gold can a ¾ ton truck hold?

Before answering that question, TDK decided to treat the matter with due diligence. That means setting the stage. First, decide what “pot” really means: a 6-inch x 6-inch cast iron kettle that weighs 2.5 pounds.

Then, assume a pot of gold has 1,000 one-ounce gold coins in it, amounting to 65 pounds of weight per pot (30 kg). The calculus is necessary in order not to exceed the truck’s maximum payload.

And finally, if the pots of gold are stacked in the back of a ¾ ton truck, how many would go in there?

The trucks used for the comparison were the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD, Ford F-250, GMC Sierra 2500 HD, Ram 2500 and Nissan Titan XD.

By far, the most capable is the Ford truck, which was found to be able to carry 433 pots of gold. Trailing it are the Silverado and Sierra, with 407 pots each, and the Titan with 393 pots. The poorest of them all is the Ram, which won’t be able to take home more than 387 pots of gold.

Now, the guys over at TDK don’t actually have that much gold to measure load capacity in various trucks. But they couldn’t have used beans, either.

So they just created a math formula for the task. The formula was developed together with Spork Marketing, a company which also informed us of the periodic table elements used in cars. They also taught us how to spot differences in the Jeep Wrangler generations.
