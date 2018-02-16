autoevolution
 

Here Are The Top Periodic Table Elements Used in Cars

16 Feb 2018, 15:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
GMB proclaims itself one of largest global manufacturers of OE and aftermarket products. In their spare time, and they seem to have a lot of that, the guys working there are chemists. On Friday, GMB released a list of periodic table elements (you know, that chart shown in school no one seems capable of understanding) most commonly used in the automotive industry.
5 photos
Jeep YJ WranglerJeep TJ WranglerJeep JK WranglerJeep JL Wrangler
Although GMB did not say how they managed to strip down spare parts to their core elements, their exercise, achieved with the help of Spork Marketing, is worth a look. For instance, did you know the vehicle you are driving may contain chlorine?

There are, says GMB, 29 periodic table elements frequently used in car manufacturing. Of them, nine are more widely used than the others.

The most common such element is, of course, aluminum. It can be found in almost any metal part of a car, from wheels to engine blocks. Engine parts also make use of bismuth, which comes in the shape of steel parts. Steel also contains calcium.

An element that gets high attention in modern times, especially when it comes to supercars, is carbon. It can, however, be found in cars for the masses as well in the shape of adornments and body panels. Platinum, a key component in catalytic converters, is used abundantly, in the U.S. more than any other place.

Moldings and trim parts use PVC, which contains the element chlorine. For the electrical components of some cars, manufacturers use gold. Reducing weight is achieved through the wide utilization of magnesium.

With this knowledge, GMB also released a periodic table of its own, color coded so that we, the lesser chemists, may see what element goes where in a car: Assembly, Body/Chassis, Electronics/Electrical System, Emissions, Fluids, Interior, Paint, and Safety.

“While a lot of these parts are made from the same groups of elements, there are some surprises,” said in a statement Sarah Porter, Marketing Manager at GMB North America.

“We thought it would be fun to show how various elements are used by the auto industry in a familiar format."
Spork Marketing periodic table spare parts original equipment car manufacturing
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Latest car models:
CITROEN C3 AircrossCITROEN C3 Aircross CrossoverKIA cee'dKIA cee'd CompactKIA CeedKIA Ceed CompactCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVCITROEN BerlingoCITROEN Berlingo Medium MPVAll car models  