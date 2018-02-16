Here Are The Top Periodic Table Elements Used in Cars

GMB proclaims itself one of largest global manufacturers of OE and aftermarket products. In their spare time, and they seem to have a lot of that, the guys working there are chemists. On Friday, GMB released a list of periodic table elements (you know, that chart shown in school no one seems capable of understanding) most commonly used in the automotive industry.

5 photos



There are, says GMB, 29 periodic table elements frequently used in car manufacturing. Of them, nine are more widely used than the others.



The most common such element is, of course, aluminum. It can be found in almost any metal part of a car, from wheels to engine blocks. Engine parts also make use of bismuth, which comes in the shape of steel parts. Steel also contains calcium.



An element that gets high attention in modern times, especially when it comes to supercars, is carbon. It can, however, be found in cars for the masses as well in the shape of adornments and body panels. Platinum, a key component in catalytic converters, is used abundantly, in the U.S. more than any other place.



Moldings and trim parts use PVC, which contains the element chlorine. For the electrical components of some cars, manufacturers use gold. Reducing weight is achieved through the wide utilization of magnesium.



With this knowledge, GMB also released



“While a lot of these parts are made from the same groups of elements, there are some surprises,” said in a statement Sarah Porter, Marketing Manager at GMB North America.



