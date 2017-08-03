Launch Control Battle: 780 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S vs 800 HP Nissan GT-R

When the idea of a launch control battle shows up, it's only natural to think of a drag race. Nevertheless, the LC brawl we're here to show you brings a different take on the matter.

5 photos



The machines in question come with massive fan bases, since we're looking at an



If anybody held a competition for the world's most tuner-friendly supercar, Godzilla would probably fight the Neunelfer for the top spot. Zooming in on the examples we have here, we'll start by telling you that the rear-engined animal has been massaged by German specialist PP Performance.



The company took the 911 from 560 to a meaty 780 hp and if this part of the tale sounds familiar, it's probably because we've shown you what this Neunelfer can do when unleashed on the Autobahn in a previous story.Cool, but what about the Nissan GT-R we're looking at?

As for the Japanese velocity tool, we're not aware of the exact mods fitted to this Nissan. Nevertheless, rumor has it that the GT-R packs around 800 ponies. Truth be told, with R35s having already passed the 3,000 hp border (we're talking about 6s quarter-mile cars here), such a setup might just seem like mild tuning.



Nevertheless, as the visual and the aural sides of the clip below will demonstrate, you shouldn't make the mistake of labeling such pumped-up supercars as tame animals. Because they're anything but that.



Of course, one has to wonder why the two shared the track without going head to head. And the YouTuber behind this clip has already answered the question in the comments section of the video: "It would be perfect to see head to head, but the track was very bad because of the rain,"



