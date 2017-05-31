autoevolution

Latest Memorial Day Custom Tesla Model S Is the Best One Yet

 
31 May 2017, 9:41 UTC ·
by
It's a well-known fact that soldiers who get back from the front have a tough time adapting to civilian life once they get out of the military. This is why certain companies try to offer special programs for veterans, and Tesla is one of them.
It currently has ten job offerings listed in the special section on its website dedicated to veteran employment, with openings at all of Tesla's locations across the U.S.A.: the Fremont plant, the Gigafactory in Nevada or the Costa Mesa headquarters also in California.

Apart from having career opportunities specifically assigned to veterans, Tesla does something else to honor their activity: each year, on Memorial Day, it presents a special custom car with a military theme.

The tradition started two years ago with a forest camouflaged Model S that also had a roof rack full of military goodies. The following year it was a Model X SUV that received the wrapping treatment, with this one getting an Air Force makeover.

This year, the trusty Model S was back in the game with a modern-looking digital camo that actually quite suits the car. The wrapping also bears the "home of the free because of the brave" tagline on the rear of the vehicle, which is a classic way of paying tribute to all U.S. soldiers.

Since Tesla does a lot of things, but they don't include wrapping cars in foil, this Memorial Day special was executed by SS Customs, a company with a lot more experience in the field. The job looks as professionally-done as you would expect, and even though the previous cars were fine as well, this one is probably the best so far.

After Memorial Day has passed, Tesla doesn't peel off the wraps and pretend it never happened. Instead, the cars are used for promotional purposes and during the events it holds periodically for advertising its Tesla Vets program.
