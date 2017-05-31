Swift and Micra Get Tested by EuroNCAP, No Five Stars In Standard Trim

EuroNCAP has revealed the results of its latest test session, which evaluated four new models according to its current standards and regulations.





The evaluation targeted the Skoda Kodiaq, MINI Countryman , Suzuki Swift, and the Nissan Micra. The first two managed to score five stars in their standard equipment level, but the latter pair did not get the same grades. However, due to EuroNCAP’s policy, the Micra did score five stars with the optional safety package.We will detail the score and behavior of each of the four models below, so that you get a better understanding of why some of these models did not get the best possible rating.As EuroNCAP noted, all four cars managed to obtain five-star levels for the protection of adult occupants, pedestrian protection, and child occupants.However, the difference in ratings came from the advanced driver assistance systems, which are not standard on all of the automobiles tested in this session.

Skoda ’s Kodiaq in standard trim scored 92% of available points for adult occupant protection, and 77% for child occupant protection. Pedestrian safety was evaluated at 71%, while safety assist was graded with 54 percent.The MINI Countryman’s standard safety equipment was enough to reach 90 percent protection for adult occupants, 80 percent for child occupant safety, and 64% for pedestrian security. The level of safety assist obtained 51% of all available points. Suzuki ’s Swift has two ratings, thanks to the new policy instated by EuroNCAP. The standard trim level got three stars, while the “Safety Pack” adds a star due to the presence of an Autonomous Emergency Braking System.The three-star test granted the Swift 83% of available points for adult occupant protection, 75% for child occupants, and 69% for pedestrian protection.Safety assist was calculated at 25% for the standard version of the Japanese subcompact hatchback. With the application of the safety pack, the score rose to 44% in safety assist, as well as 88% for adult occupants.The new Nissan Micra obtained four stars in standard trim and five with the optional safety package. Adult occupant protection was assessed with 91 percent of available points for both versions, and the same goes for child occupant safety.Pedestrian protection rose from 68 to 79 with the addition of the optional package, and the level of safety assist increased its rating from 49% to 72% with the supplemental equipment.