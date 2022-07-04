Land Yacht Horonuku Closer to Breaking the World Record, to Hit 126 MPH on a Salt Lake

Few vehicles are as strange as land yachts, these seemingly-fragile structures that feature three wheels and a single sail, capable of taking them to great speeds. The young Horonuku is gearing up to make history, breaking the Wind Powered Land Speed World Record.
The current Wind Powered Land Speed World Record of 126.1 mph (202.9 kph) was set over a decade ago by Richard Jenkins’ Greenbird. In order to top that, Horonuku will have to exceed that speed by at least one mile per hour (1.6 kph) for three seconds. That is just one of the criteria established by this World Record’s governing bodies, NALSA (North American Land Sailing Association) and FISLY (International Land and Sand Yachting Federation).
Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) has designed Horonuku and built it at its facility on Auckland’s North Shore. Glenn Ashby, the sailing champion who won three America’s Cups, an Olympic Silver Medal, and 17 World Championships in various classes of boat, will be the one attempting to break this World Record.
According to ETNZ, Ashby’s control will be reduced to “two finger operation on a lever, some foot pedal pumps and some small steering adjustments,” while Horonuku is speeding away on Lake Gairdner, a natural salt lake in South Australia. This provides the flat surface required for the World Record, with regulations stating that the course must be within 3.3 feet (1 meter) of elevation.
The team will use a GPS system, plus a timing and tracking system, with an official judge overseeing the equipment. It’s also forbidden for the vehicle to use any stored energy - it must rely entirely on direct drive.
Horonuku is now gearing up for land trials at Lake Gairdner, with plans to take shot at the World Record in August. If it does break it, it will become the fastest land yacht ever built.
