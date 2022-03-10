Twenty Years Ago, the Volkswagen W12 Nardo Broke Seven World Speed Records

As the name implies, Volkswagen was born from the idea of creating a people’s car back in the 1930s. That car became known as the Beetle and its worldwide success enabled the company to morph into one of the biggest names in the automotive industry. More upscale or sportier VW-badged models followed, but a true supercar was never a part of the brand’s portfolio.
This would change in the late 1990s when CEO Ferdinand Piech decided that the best way to test and advertise the new W-shaped (or twin-V) engine design was to fit it inside a mind-blowing speed machine.
Piech handed this project over to Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Italdesign, who were required to create an eye-catching, yet aerodynamically-efficient vehicle that would accommodate both the aforementioned engine in a mid-ship position and VW’s Syncro all-wheel-drive system.
Le Mans prototype than anything the VW had ever built. It made its first public appearance at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, shocking everyone in attendance.
But the styling was not the main talking point. With this daring concept, the company revealed its W12 engine to the world. At the core of the 5.6-liter, 414-hp unit stood two VR6 engine blocks that were basically fused into one unit. Of course, the powerplant was much more than that, as it employed a series of high-tech features like a double-flow magnesium variable intake manifold, or variable intake and exhaust valve timing.
While a series production of the W12 Syncro was ruled out from the start, VW announced it would continue the development of the engine, which it planned to use in a series of flagship models. However, this didn’t spell the end of the captivating two-seater. Along with the innovative twelve-cylinder, engineers also improved the car in the years that followed. A rear-wheel-drive roadster version was unveiled a year later, but the pinnacle of the W12 project would be revealed in 2001.
The car met the track for the first time later that year for real-world tests. In 24 hours, it was clocked at an average speed of 183.5 mph (295.3 kph) over 4,402 miles (7,084 km), breaking its first world record. But this was just the beginning.
A few months later, on February 23, 2002, the black prototype with its golden BBS rims returned to Italy for another test session. This time, it managed to cover a distance of 4,809 miles (7,739 km) in 24 hours, maintaining an astounding average speed of 200.6 mph (322.8 kph). This feat resulted in no less than seven new world records and twelve international class records. You can watch actual footage from that day in the YouTube video below by gtaivps3600.
The twelve-cylinder variant made its way under the hood of flagship models like the VW Phaeton and Touareg, the Audi A8, or, in twin-turbo guise, on various Bentley models.
The W layout was also used for the creation of the quad-turbo W16 at the heart of another record-breaking supercar, the series production Bugatti Veyron.
This would change in the late 1990s when CEO Ferdinand Piech decided that the best way to test and advertise the new W-shaped (or twin-V) engine design was to fit it inside a mind-blowing speed machine.
Piech handed this project over to Giorgetto Giugiaro’s Italdesign, who were required to create an eye-catching, yet aerodynamically-efficient vehicle that would accommodate both the aforementioned engine in a mid-ship position and VW’s Syncro all-wheel-drive system.
Le Mans prototype than anything the VW had ever built. It made its first public appearance at the 1997 Tokyo Motor Show, shocking everyone in attendance.
But the styling was not the main talking point. With this daring concept, the company revealed its W12 engine to the world. At the core of the 5.6-liter, 414-hp unit stood two VR6 engine blocks that were basically fused into one unit. Of course, the powerplant was much more than that, as it employed a series of high-tech features like a double-flow magnesium variable intake manifold, or variable intake and exhaust valve timing.
While a series production of the W12 Syncro was ruled out from the start, VW announced it would continue the development of the engine, which it planned to use in a series of flagship models. However, this didn’t spell the end of the captivating two-seater. Along with the innovative twelve-cylinder, engineers also improved the car in the years that followed. A rear-wheel-drive roadster version was unveiled a year later, but the pinnacle of the W12 project would be revealed in 2001.
The car met the track for the first time later that year for real-world tests. In 24 hours, it was clocked at an average speed of 183.5 mph (295.3 kph) over 4,402 miles (7,084 km), breaking its first world record. But this was just the beginning.
A few months later, on February 23, 2002, the black prototype with its golden BBS rims returned to Italy for another test session. This time, it managed to cover a distance of 4,809 miles (7,739 km) in 24 hours, maintaining an astounding average speed of 200.6 mph (322.8 kph). This feat resulted in no less than seven new world records and twelve international class records. You can watch actual footage from that day in the YouTube video below by gtaivps3600.
The twelve-cylinder variant made its way under the hood of flagship models like the VW Phaeton and Touareg, the Audi A8, or, in twin-turbo guise, on various Bentley models.
The W layout was also used for the creation of the quad-turbo W16 at the heart of another record-breaking supercar, the series production Bugatti Veyron.