NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Sets New Records on Mars, Aces Flight 25

The little helicopter proved that nothing could stand in its way. Not only it had to cross a rugged region of the Jezero Crater on Mars, but it had to race its rover buddy Perseverance to arrive next to the ancient delta river, which is a spot that could reveal crucial information about the Red Planet’s wet past. During its last flight, NASA’s Ingenuity chopper managed to set new records, flying faster and further than ever.

