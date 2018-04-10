Land Rover Draws a 820 Foot Wide Defender Outline in the French Alps

Back in 1947, mechanical engineer Maurice Wilks outlined for the first time a Land Rover Defender in the sands of the beach in Red Wharf Bay, UK, while trying to explain to his brother Spencer the idea he had of an all-terrain vehicle. One year later, in 1948, the Defender model was born.

14 photos



The drawing in the snow has been crafted by snow artist Simon Beck. The drawing sits 9,000 feet (2,743 meters) up on La Plagne in the French Alps, and it measures 820 feet across (2250 meters). To create the snow picture, the artist had to travel, on foot, some 10 miles (16 km) to the location.



“Making my snow art requires endurance, accuracy, and strength – all attributes shared with the Defender. Its iconic shape is so simple and recognized across the world; this must be the most recognizable piece of art I’ve ever made,” Beck said.



Land Rover announced that it would officially celebrate the



The Land Rover Defender was introduced on April 30, 1948, at the Amsterdam Motor Show. In June, the car was launched on the market and had a production run of 67 years, before being discontinued in January 2016.



In early 2018, Land Rover announced the Seventy years after that moment, Land Rover, the company, outlined a Defender of its own, this time on the snowy peaks of the French Alps. The goal of this particular drawing is to kick off the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the Defender.The drawing in the snow has been crafted by snow artist Simon Beck. The drawing sits 9,000 feet (2,743 meters) up on La Plagne in the French Alps, and it measures 820 feet across (2250 meters). To create the snow picture, the artist had to travel, on foot, some 10 miles (16 km) to the location.“Making my snow art requires endurance, accuracy, and strength – all attributes shared with the Defender. Its iconic shape is so simple and recognized across the world; this must be the most recognizable piece of art I’ve ever made,” Beck said.Land Rover announced that it would officially celebrate the Defender ’s anniversary on April 30. In the U.S., the celebration will take place at the company’s new headquarters in Mahwah, New Jersey, where products of historical significance for the brand will be present. In the UK, celebrations will be transmitted via an online broadcast.The Land Rover Defender was introduced on April 30, 1948, at the Amsterdam Motor Show. In June, the car was launched on the market and had a production run of 67 years, before being discontinued in January 2016.In early 2018, Land Rover announced the Defender Works V8 , a limited, 150 units run that quickly became sold out. Plans are, sources say, for a completely new Defender to be introduced in the following years.