JLR Sets Up New North American Headquarters

Having a host on models designed with the American consumer in mind, the Brits from Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced this week they will set up a new headquarters in the state of New Jersey to handle local operations.

Now that new market segments have open up, like the one created by Tesla’s Model X, JLR hopes to enter them from the get-go and establish itself as a one of the companies to venture into new realms. To be based in Mahwah, the new HQ will double as a showroom. The 144,000 sq. ft. facility has been built following a $30 million investment and it includes 78 conference rooms, 498 workstations, and electric vehicle chargers.“The opening of our all new headquarters in New Jersey ushers in a new era for Jaguar Land Rover in North America in which we will have growing sales, expanded model lineups, and breakthrough technology,” said Joe Eberhardt, JLR North America president.“We now have an office complex that aligns with our newest retail facilities and gives our employees an efficient and inspiring work environment.”Jaguar just announced last week the signing of a deal with Waymo , the successor of Google's self-driving car project, that would allow the Brits to become the self-driving company’s main supplier of electric vehicles.Plans are that over the next two years some 20,000 I-Pace electric vehicles to be built and made available for customers of Waymo’s driverless service, the largest such fleet in the world.The push made by JLR on the North American market comes on the heels of the great results registered last year on the continent. The 128,098 units sold locally represent an increase of 9 percent compared to the previous year.The increase has bee aided by the introduction of the E-Pace in the Jaguar lineup and that of the Velar in Land Rover’s portfolio.Now that new market segments have open up, like the one created by Tesla’s Model X, JLR hopes to enter them from the get-go and establish itself as a one of the companies to venture into new realms.