Lancia Stratos Zero 4-Door Concept Looks Like a Perfect Wedge, Has Normal Doors

Even so, the design DNA of the original is still visible and if we factor in the added practicality, the result is simply brilliant. For one thing, such a machine could easily compete with the members of the four-door coupe guild, a segment that appears to gain more and more popularity, despite the rise of the SUV genre. Of course, this kind of vehicle would offer a driving experience that would be considerably more immersive than that of any SUV.
Then again, this is a design sketch and the hypothetical transition to a production model would have to be executed with extreme care.
For one thing, the elements required by contemporary pedestrian crash protection legislation and aerodynamic requirements might get in the way, even though, these can be integrated when a carmaker really wishes to bet on the styling card.
You should know this visual adventure, which is portrayed in the pair of social media posts below (do use the swipe feature of the second post), comes from an automotive designer called Joaquin Obligado.
For the sake of comparison, you can check out the original Stratos Zero doing its thing at last year's Concorso d'Eleganza Villa D'Este in Cernobbio, Italy.
