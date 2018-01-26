autoevolution
 

Lamborghini Urus Gets Curbed Wheel in London Parking Fail

26 Jan 2018, 9:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Lamborghini is touring the world with the Urus, showcasing its SUV might, but even the best can be affected by mistakes. And when it comes to the global introduction of the Sant'Agata Bolognese high-riding machine, errors can mean a curbed wheel.
4 photos
Lamborghini Urus Gets Curbed Wheel in LondonLamborghini Urus Gets Curbed Wheel in LondonLamborghini Urus Gets Curbed Wheel in London
At least this is what took place during the recent London launch of the Urus. That's when one of the drivers who was supposed to handle the loading/unloading operations introduced one of the wheels to a British curb.

The YouTube label that captured the whole thing on camera explains everything in the description of the clip: "After the London launch / preview of the New Lamborghini Urus 4x4 I watched the cars come out of the exhibition hall where, unfortunately, the man loading one of the cars crunched the wheel on the curb! Ouch!"

Sure, this looks like a it-will-buff-right-out case, but it's difficult to watch the still-painfull video without wondering when the first crash of the Urus will show up.

Here's to hoping Urus drivers won't overestimate their potential when dipping into the 650 ponies bulls of the world's most dynamic SUV - perhaps the first crash of the thing will be a minor one. After all, while no media representative has had the opportunity of spending some proper time with the Urus, we're expecting this to be the kind that can easily trick a driver into believing he or she can defy the laws of physics.

Meanwhile, we'll remind you that, despite the fact that customer deliveries have yet to kick off, the aftermarket side of the industry has already set its sight on the twin-turbo Lambo.

For now, all we've received are renderings, such as the one delivered by Topcar. As we showed you earlier this month, the Russian-based tuner has previewed a bodykit for the Lamborghini Urus.

Unlike other tuners who target the Italian brand (Mansory is an excellent example), Topcar doesn't seem to have overdone things, but such matters are obviously subjective.

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini SUV fail London UK
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  