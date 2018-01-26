Lamborghini Urus Gets Curbed Wheel in London Parking Fail

Lamborghini is touring the world with the Urus, showcasing its SUV might, but even the best can be affected by mistakes. And when it comes to the global introduction of the Sant'Agata Bolognese high-riding machine, errors can mean a curbed wheel.

4 photos



The YouTube label that captured the whole thing on camera explains everything in the description of the clip: "After the London launch / preview of the New Lamborghini Urus 4x4 I watched the cars come out of the exhibition hall where, unfortunately, the man loading one of the cars crunched the wheel on the curb! Ouch!"



Sure, this looks like a it-will-buff-right-out case, but it's difficult to watch the still-painfull video without wondering when the first crash of the Urus will show up.



Here's to hoping SUV - perhaps the first crash of the thing will be a minor one. After all, while no media representative has had the opportunity of spending some proper time with the Urus, we're expecting this to be the kind that can easily trick a driver into believing he or she can defy the laws of physics.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that, despite the fact that customer deliveries have yet to kick off, the aftermarket side of the industry has already set its sight on the twin-turbo Lambo.



For now, all we've received are renderings, such as the one delivered by Topcar. As we



Unlike other tuners who target the Italian brand (Mansory is an excellent example), Topcar doesn't seem to have overdone things, but such matters are obviously subjective.



At least this is what took place during the recent London launch of the Urus. That's when one of the drivers who was supposed to handle the loading/unloading operations introduced one of the wheels to a British curb.The YouTube label that captured the whole thing on camera explains everything in the description of the clip: "After the London launch / preview of the New Lamborghini Urus 4x4 I watched the cars come out of the exhibition hall where, unfortunately, the man loading one of the cars crunched the wheel on the curb! Ouch!"Sure, this looks like a it-will-buff-right-out case, but it's difficult to watch the still-painfull video without wondering when the first crash of the Urus will show up.Here's to hoping Urus drivers won't overestimate their potential when dipping into the 650 ponies bulls of the world's most dynamic- perhaps the first crash of the thing will be a minor one. After all, while no media representative has had the opportunity of spending some proper time with the Urus, we're expecting this to be the kind that can easily trick a driver into believing he or she can defy the laws of physics.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that, despite the fact that customer deliveries have yet to kick off, the aftermarket side of the industry has already set its sight on the twin-turbo Lambo.For now, all we've received are renderings, such as the one delivered by Topcar. As we showed you earlier this month, the Russian-based tuner has previewed a bodykit for the Lamborghini Urus.Unlike other tuners who target the Italian brand (Mansory is an excellent example), Topcar doesn't seem to have overdone things, but such matters are obviously subjective.