Lamborghini Huracan vs. 1,200 HP CLS63 AMG Sleeper Is a Russian Drag Race

17 Jan 2018, 15:32 UTC ·
by
Let's say you find yourself behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder while visiting the drag strip and a second-generation Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG lines up next to you. Should this be worrying?
Of course, such a scenario involves an Affalterbach machine that had been taken down the aftermarket path, but, given the monstrous performance gap separating the CLS63 and the Huracan, the Benz would have to pack an uber-serious tech massage in order to have any chance of winning.

As you've figured out by now, we're not here to talk about theoretical matters. Instead, we've brought along a drag race that involves a Huracan Spyder and a heavily tuned Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG.

To be more precise, the Affalterbach four-door coupe has been pushed to around twice the factory output, with its V8 heart now delivering no less than 1,200 horses. The tech massage was performed by a specialist called GAD Motors.

The two velocity monsters got together as part of a brawl included in the Russian drag racing championship. Over in that part of the world, sprinting aficionados enjoy documenting their runs all the way.

To put things differently, we'll mention that the cars engaged in such fights get both their quarter- and their half-mile performance recorded.

The driver of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine delivered a reaction time that topped that of the CLS63 guy, but, as you can easily imagine, the 610 hp supercar didn't stand a chance against the aftermarket monster.

Even so, the drag race we have here is delicious, since the said Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG has kept its factory stock appearance. As such, we can easily talk about the open-top Raging Bull meeting a sleeper. And we're glad that the two drivers decided to keep things on the safe side by taking the battle to the track.

