Kristen Stewart Seems to Know Her Cars, Drives a Porsche 911 Carrera T

You may have heard of Kristen Stewart as the girl from Twilight, but her resume is so much bigger than that. And, in real life, the actress is kind of a badass, who drives a Porsche 911 Carrera T.
Kristen Stewart’s life and career have always been judged through the lenses of her role as Bella Swan in Twilight, although she received numerous praises for other roles, as well. Just this year, she received an Oscar nomination for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Spencer, a historical psychological drama, where she plays Princess Diana.
In real life, she is not like Bella Swan, and no, she doesn’t drive a 1963 Chevrolet C-Series (but she does have several old Toyota trucks). Instead, the actress has recently been seen out and about in Los Angeles, California, with a Porsche.
Over the weekend, Kristen stepped out for a hair salon visit in a relaxed outfit. But what really turned heads was her beautiful black Porsche 911 Carrera T with bucket seats.
The Porsche 911 Carrera T is a dream car for purists, and Kristen has had this coupe for years. Her love for the German car manufacturer might stem from the fact that she starred in a Porsche commercial back in 1999, when she was just nine years old. You can watch it attached below.
Coming back to the Carrera T from the 991.2 generation, it's put in motion by a 3.0-liter flat-six engine, which develops 365 horsepower (370 ps) and 322 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. It sports a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard or a seven-speed dual-clutch offered as an option. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 182 mph (293 kph).
Over the years, Kristen owned a Mini Cooper S, a BMW X3, a Chevrolet Suburban, a Toyota T100, a Toyota Tacoma, and another Porsche, a Cayenne.
In real life, she is not like Bella Swan, and no, she doesn’t drive a 1963 Chevrolet C-Series (but she does have several old Toyota trucks). Instead, the actress has recently been seen out and about in Los Angeles, California, with a Porsche.
Over the weekend, Kristen stepped out for a hair salon visit in a relaxed outfit. But what really turned heads was her beautiful black Porsche 911 Carrera T with bucket seats.
The Porsche 911 Carrera T is a dream car for purists, and Kristen has had this coupe for years. Her love for the German car manufacturer might stem from the fact that she starred in a Porsche commercial back in 1999, when she was just nine years old. You can watch it attached below.
Coming back to the Carrera T from the 991.2 generation, it's put in motion by a 3.0-liter flat-six engine, which develops 365 horsepower (370 ps) and 322 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. It sports a seven-speed manual gearbox as standard or a seven-speed dual-clutch offered as an option. It can hit 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 4.5 seconds, with a top speed of 182 mph (293 kph).
Over the years, Kristen owned a Mini Cooper S, a BMW X3, a Chevrolet Suburban, a Toyota T100, a Toyota Tacoma, and another Porsche, a Cayenne.