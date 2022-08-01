Ride Like a Royal in a Rare Model: You Can Now Buy Princess Diana's Ford Escort RS Turbo

The Royal Family usually exudes opulence with their many Bentleys and other luxurious cars. But Princess Diana was the proud owner of quite a unique model – a Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1, which is now going under the hammer.
Ford Escort was introduced in 1968 and lived on until 2000, spreading over six generations. In 1985, with the third generation, the carmaker introduced the RS Turbo as the new top-of-the-line version, producing only 8,604 units, out of which 5,000 were meant for the UK. Almost all examples came in Diamond White.
It is said to be one exception out there, all-black, meant for Princess Diana. However, Steve Saxty, an expert on unusual Fords, claims there were three black Ford Escort RS Turbo S1, all meant for the British Royal Family. One of them for Princess Diana, another used as a decoy, and a third one for another unnamed royal.
The Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 was Princess Diana’s second Escort. Prior to that, she owned a Ford Escort 1.6i Cabriolet in red, although the rules deemed it unsuitable because of its manual canvas roof that offered little privacy and zero protection.
So, she went for the newest and fastest model: the RS Turbo. The Special Vehicle Engineering department painted the car in an all-black finish and fitted a regular five-slat front grille to assist in the "stealth makeover," adding a second rearview mirror for the protection officer to monitor the traffic behind them. It also came with a radio in the glove compartment.
The RS Turbo was very well equipped, with alloy wheels borrowed from the RS1600i, Recaro seats, and upgraded suspension, among others.
Princess Diana loved driving herself and was often behind the wheel of this vehicle with a detective in the passenger seat, a member of The Royalty Protection Command (SO14). She was photographed several times in it, arriving at her favorite stores or restaurants. Sometimes, she was even joined by Prince William, as you can see in the attached post below.
The vehicle is available at the auction block with Silverstone Auctions on the 27th of August, with no reserve or price guide. It comes with 24,961 miles (40,170 km) on the clock.
