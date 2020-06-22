Koenigsegg and Polestar Release 16-Minute Clip of Their West Coast Get Together

Back at the start of the month, the two Swedish companies published a set of photos on their respective Instagram accounts and teased some sort of collaboration between the brands.
We were told to "stay tuned" for "something interesting" with very little else to go by. The pictures showed the Koenigsegg Gemera and the Polestar Precept concept sharing the same photo location which we were told was on the west coast of Sweden. Was that information important? Considering how little of it we had, everything was important.
Imagine our excitement when we saw that Polestar's official YouTube channel published a 16-minute-long video detailing the meet between the heads of the two carmakers. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath and Koenigsegg CEO Christian von Koenigsegg were joined by the chief designers of each company, Polestar's Head of Design Maximilian Missoni, and Koenigsegg's Head of Design Sasha Selipanov.
Sadly, though, the clip doesn't shed any light on any particular collaboration between the two, and this might just be everything we get for now. Mind you, if you ignore the slight awkwardness that is to be expected when non-professionals try to act, the clip does provide a very interesting insight into the thoughts of the people who shape the automotive industry.
Not to take anything away from Thomas Ingenlath, but it's really Christian von Koenigsegg's story that steals the show. That's a man who built an entire company from scratch and not only became successful but managed to sell cars that are some of the fastest in the world and, naturally, are also worth millions.
If there's one thing to take away from the clip it's Christian's very honest admission that he designs and builds cars that he himself would enjoy looking at. I think that's one of the best and simplest recipes for beautiful designs because you can't come up with something attractive if you're not true to yourself.
16 minutes might be a bit too long in today's rapid-moving world, but it's not every day you get an opportunity like this. Besides, it also provides a chance to admire these two gorgeous cars in detail while listening to pertinent explanations from the people who created them.
