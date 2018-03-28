autoevolution
Knifing Open a Mercedes-Benz S-Class Seat Is So Wrong We Too Absolutely Love It

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class limousine is best known for its unrivaled ability to pamper its driver and passenger, and there are two key features that help it achieve this level of comfort.
The first is the air suspension and the otherworldly levels of sound dampening. You could be parked in this thing right next to a Rammstein live concert and still snooze with ease, so do we even need to talk about road noise? The S-Class interior is as quiet as a soccer stadium before the decisive penalty kick is taken.

However, it's the second one that makes all the difference, and those are the seats. Like any self-respecting limousine, the most important is not the driver's seat, but the rear-right one. An optional package gives its occupant the possibility of tucking the seat in front of them away and turning their stay into something resembling a spa experience.

Yes, we do know what we're talking about because not only does it offer loads of leg room and shin support, but it also comes with multiple massage options, from something dynamic to get your blood pumping to a hot stone relaxing rub, ideal for ending a busy day.

So does it really have stones that warm up underneath all that perforated leather, or is it just marketing? Well, there's only one way to find out, and it involves a very sharp knife. Yes, it's Mercedes-Benz S-Class seat-cutting season and boy, aren't we a bit conflicted about it.

On the one hand, just like anyone else, we've always wanted to see the insides of such a special seat, but on the other, you can't help see this as somebody tearing a blade through the canvas of a Picasso. Well, since a Mercedes-Benz S-Class seat is not a unique piece of art, a Picasso engraving would make a much better comparison.

Luckily, the Stuttgart-based company was nice enough to fly the father and son behind the YouTube channel called "What's Inside?" all the way to Germany so we could all find out. The slaughter begins at the 4:10 mark if you're not for intros, and the only spoiler we'll give is that, no, you won't find any actual stones in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class seat. What a bummer.

