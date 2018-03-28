2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class Shows LED Headlights in Latest Spy Video

Mercedes-Benz has been criticized for doing the same design language on too many cars. However, the all-new GLS-Class SUV doesn't appear to play by the same rules as its sister models.
This latest spy video from Stuttgart shows the LED headlight system of the flagship product. It appears to follow one of the trim lines from the C-Class facelift that we saw in Geneva, the Elegance, with a line separating the unit down the middle.
Those new LED headlights are flanking a brand new grille design with what's likely to be the largest Mercedes star emblem yet fitted. We've already seen the Panamericana version fitted to the GLS 63 while it was undergoing winter testing.
Other than the provisional taillights, this prototype looks pretty much ready for production, considering they even stripped off some of the camouflage to reveal black paint on the front bumper. However, the rival BMW X7 should still be the first to hit the market.
Daimler is going to compete with the Bavarians by going back to the inline-6 engine configuration. The CLS III four-door coupe and S-Class facelift give us a pretty good idea of what the range will look like.
The lowest output version should be the 286 horsepower GLS 350d 4Matic. A twin-turbo version of the same engine will deliver 340 HP of very competitive diesel grunt. On the gasoline front, we're going to get the GLS 450 with 367 HP and maybe a GLS 500 or GLS 53 with the 435 HP unit found under the hood of the most potent CLS. However, there still should be a non-AMG V8, considering Mercedes plans to slap the Maybach badge on a version of this vehicle. At least that's what the rumors say.
Inside, the new GLS will feature a similar setup to all the other Mercedes models that came out this year, meaning round air vents like you see in the G-Class and twin screens running on top of the dashboard. That's going to make the old GL-Class models feel instantly outdated.
