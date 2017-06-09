Kitty Hawk Shows More Behind-The-Scenes Action With The Flying Bike

It’s been about a month since Kitty Haws unveiled its prototype flying bike to the public. If you were wondering how tough is it to learn how to fly one, the company recently revealed a new video from behind the scenes.





Then the whole drone mania started in 2015-2016, and soon people discovered the tiny multi-rotor aircraft could be useful for things better than filming, racing, or spying on your naked neighbors. Yes, we’re talking about scaling them up to carry a person.



That’s what the



The FAA considers it to be an ultralight aircraft, and the company tells you don’t need a license to operate it. Although, the presentation videos so far suggests this flying apparatus is meant for some fun on a lake rather than commuting to work.



Kitty Hawk’s latest clip, which you can watch below, shows some of the Business Insider’s staff trying out the Flyer. They took part in some of the early test flights and pilot training, a process that involved connecting the machine to a special tether to helm accommodate with the idea of flying at first.



As you’ll see, you need just some basic training until your brain clicks, and some muscle memory gets built. From there, the company tells it’s as simple as playing on a game console.



The Flyer is said to be hitting the market by the end of the year, and you can already place a preorder.



