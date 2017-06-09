autoevolution

Kitty Hawk Shows More Behind-The-Scenes Action With The Flying Bike

 
9 Jun 2017, 14:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
It’s been about a month since Kitty Haws unveiled its prototype flying bike to the public. If you were wondering how tough is it to learn how to fly one, the company recently revealed a new video from behind the scenes.
People have been always obsessed with flying a personal aircraft to give them absolute freedom. Several flying cars, like the Aerocar or Moller M400, have appeared in the past but failed to reach the masses.

Then the whole drone mania started in 2015-2016, and soon people discovered the tiny multi-rotor aircraft could be useful for things better than filming, racing, or spying on your naked neighbors. Yes, we’re talking about scaling them up to carry a person.

That’s what the Kitty Hawk Flyer basically is - an eight-rotor electric drone with a huge battery pack and motorcycle controls. Yet the thing is said to only weigh around 220 pounds (100 kg).

The FAA considers it to be an ultralight aircraft, and the company tells you don’t need a license to operate it. Although, the presentation videos so far suggests this flying apparatus is meant for some fun on a lake rather than commuting to work.

Kitty Hawk’s latest clip, which you can watch below, shows some of the Business Insider’s staff trying out the Flyer. They took part in some of the early test flights and pilot training, a process that involved connecting the machine to a special tether to helm accommodate with the idea of flying at first.

As you’ll see, you need just some basic training until your brain clicks, and some muscle memory gets built. From there, the company tells it’s as simple as playing on a game console.

The Flyer is said to be hitting the market by the end of the year, and you can already place a preorder.

flying car flying bike prototype aircraft
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78