Google Founder Larry Page Invested In Flying Vehicle Venture, It works

Introducing the Kitty Hawk Flyer! Today we're announcing our first prototype of The Flyer, a personal flying machine that will become available for sale by the end of 2017 and will have a different look and feel. In the meantime, we invite you to join our Flyer Discovery Membership to meet others passionate about the future of flying. Sign-up to get exclusive behind-the-scenes content about The Flyer, attend meet-ups and industry events and be apart of our passionate community. #khflyer

