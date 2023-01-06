King Charles Still Drives Himself Around, Seen Here Behind the Wheel of an Audi e-tron

King Charles III got a new, important job last year: King of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth realms. But don’t expect him to always be driven around, because he likes taking the wheel. And this time, in an Audi e-tron.
Similar to his mother, late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles III is often seen getting behind the wheel himself. Just because he’s royalty doesn’t mean he can’t do stuff himself. And driving is a big passion of his.
The King of the UK was recently seen going out for a drive outside his Norfolk estate, Sandringham House, where he has been staying over the holiday season. The vehicle he was seen was in, obviously, according to what he preaches, an electric one, the Audi e-tron.
The 74-year-old is a declared environmentalist and has been all his life. So, most of his rides are either electric or run on bioethanol instead of conventional fuels, like his beloved vintage Aston Martin DB6 Volante.
The Audi e-tron was the brand's first EV, previewed by a concept car presented in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and officially introduced in 2019. It features two electric motors, one placed on the front axle, and one at the rear. It's available in two flavors with different power outputs, the 50 and the 55, both quattro. King Charles opted for the latter, which is more powerful, rated at 402 horsepower (408 ps) and a maximum torque of 490 lb-ft (664 Nm).
Available with all-wheel drive, the e-tron could hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.6 seconds (or 5.7 seconds with boost mode), with a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). Thanks to its 95 kWh lithium-ion battery, it has an EPA range of 222 mi (357 km).
Based on its license plate, which is a ‘71 plate, the car has been registered after September 2021, and he has been regularly seen driving it. It’s unclear how long he’s had it, because King Charles also drove an e-tron back in 2020.
The British Royal Family has a very close relationship with Audi and has been seen driving several models from the brand, including the S3, RS5, and RS6, with Prince and Princess of Wales getting an RS e-tron GT in 2021.
Besides the Audi and the DB6 Volante, King Charles also owns an Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante which was a gift from the Emir of Bahrain, an Audi A8, the first all-electric SUV from Jaguar, the I-PACE, a bio-diesel Jaguar XJ, and an Audi A6. He also leased an Aston Martin Virage Volante from 1994 to 2007. Naturally, now he’ll have the State Limousines at his disposal from Bentley and Rolls-Royce.
Of course, His Majesty the King has been also criticized for his use of Audis, which comes from a German brand. Some commenters claim the King of the UK should be driving British marques. But among the Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, Aston Martins, and Jaguars, he seems to have a guilty pleasure for Audi.
