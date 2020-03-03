Kind Internet Stranger Fixes One of the Latest Android Auto Bugs

One of the most recent bugs in Android Auto breaks down the “OK, Google” command, pretty much making it impossible to control the system without touching the screen.
And while Google said that a fix was in the works, possibly to be included in one of the upcoming updates, someone on reddit says they found a workaround to restore the voice command support in Android Auto.
Redditor TheClandestineMason explains that the bug actually exists in the Google app, not in Android Auto or the Google Assistant.
So the workaround, this kind Internet stranger says, is to just uninstall the latest updates for the Google app on the Android phone.
“If you go into your apps (via Settings > Apps), search for the app called “Google”. Just “Google”. Go into the settings for the app and uninstall the updates (on my LG G6, I tap the three dots in the top-right of my screen and click Uninstall Updates),” the redditor says.
When connecting the phone back to the car, the Google Assistant wizard showed up on the screen, requiring the user to complete the setup once again. Despite originally showing an error that the “Internet connection isn’t strong enough,” disabling Wi-Fi and resuming the process did the trick.
“Voila! It works again! I was able to get a weather forecast and send a text perfectly. Google even had the Australian accent that is set up for my assistant,” the reddit user explains.
Several other Android Auto users confirmed that this method fixed the bug on their devices as well, but for the time being, it looks like the workaround is mostly aimed at Android 9. Users running Android 10 on their devices have so far seen mixed results, with some saying the workaround doesn’t make any difference, while others claim that the error is resolved and the Assistant is back to normal.
