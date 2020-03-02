Someone Has Created a Music Player for Android Auto, And It’s Really Awesome

Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer are three of the most popular music streaming apps these days, so it goes without saying that the majority of drivers use them when getting behind the wheel.
But on the other hand, while these apps are really useful when it comes to streaming media, they lack features to play local media, which is something that many people still do either because they just want to listen to their favorite music or don’t have a permanent data connection.
At this point, there are already several music player apps in the Google Play Store, but a new one released today boasts a feature package that addresses most of the needs, all packed in a really clean and straightforward UI.
Called Auri Music, the player is created by a redditor who says they decided to build their own app because the existing ones “lack some features which I would deem crucial.
Auri Music is an offline music player that comes with shuffle support, a favorite option that you can use while driving, as well a search feature to look for a specific song in your entire library.
“It supports excluding playlists from your shuffle mix, marking your favorite tracks while driving and features a simple and good-looking layout while still allowing you to search your entire library (if enabled in the settings). Also, there is support for multiple artists and genres per track + the ability to disable or enable certain operations if you want to perform an action (eg. change repeat mode) without entering a sub-menu first,” the dev explains.
Of course, Auri Music is available free of charge from the Google Play Store, and you can install it right now using this link. The dev says more updates are already planned with fixes for the discovered bugs, so make sure you report any issues that you may come across.
