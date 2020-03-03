The Cybertruck-Based CyberHouse Will Keep You Safe After the Zombie Apocalypse

4 A New Android Auto Version Is Now Available with Highly-Anticipated Improvements

3 Dealer Update Said to Break Down Android Auto on Subaru Cars

1 Someone Has Created a Music Player for Android Auto, And It’s Really Awesome

Just Don’t Blame Android Auto for the Way It Works on Vertical Car Displays

With support for an always-increasing number of car brands, Android Auto is also optimized for a wide variety of vehicle displays, which in their turn use both common and very unusual aspect ratios and resolutions. 90 photos



This is the case of the



Users on reddit claim this is because “vertical screen support is pathetic,” and having such a large car screen without being able to use it at its full potential is without a doubt frustrating.



But on the other hand, Android Auto isn’t necessarily the one to blame for not being able to expand to the entire screen. Car manufactures often choose weird aspect ratios for their displays, and this is the reason Android Auto doesn’t support all models from the very beginning.



As a matter of fact, when it comes to



Android Auto thus has to work on a wide variety of screens, and sometimes this fails simply because it needs to be updated to support each unit. This is more or less similar to what happens in the Windows world, where the operating system sometimes doesn’t work properly because it lacks support for certain configurations or software and hardware mixes.



The best way to go in this case is for Google and car manufacturers to work together, as this is pretty much the only thing that would guarantee a flawless experience from one end to another. Android Auto receives updates every month, and new car models are added to the supported lists periodically. Recent updates have also improved Android Auto support on widescreen units, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that everything’s working properly regardless of aspect ratio.This is the case of the Infiniti Q50 , which uses a 13-inch vertical Android head unit that displays Android Auto in the center of the panel, failing to make the most of the available screen estate.Users on reddit claim this is because “vertical screen support is pathetic,” and having such a large car screen without being able to use it at its full potential is without a doubt frustrating.But on the other hand, Android Auto isn’t necessarily the one to blame for not being able to expand to the entire screen. Car manufactures often choose weird aspect ratios for their displays, and this is the reason Android Auto doesn’t support all models from the very beginning.As a matter of fact, when it comes to Infiniti models, only 2020 models are supported, namely the 2020 Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80.Android Auto thus has to work on a wide variety of screens, and sometimes this fails simply because it needs to be updated to support each unit. This is more or less similar to what happens in the Windows world, where the operating system sometimes doesn’t work properly because it lacks support for certain configurations or software and hardware mixes.The best way to go in this case is for Google and car manufacturers to work together, as this is pretty much the only thing that would guarantee a flawless experience from one end to another. Android Auto receives updates every month, and new car models are added to the supported lists periodically.