Kimi Raikkonen's Predictions for the F1 Season Revealed His Retirement Plans

After the conclusion of the 2021 Formula 1 season, Alfa Romeo star Kimi Raikkonen officially retired. But a video showing his prediction prior to the season’s start shows he already knew it long before he actually announced his intentions. 7 photos



The Formula 1 YouTube channel just posted a new video of the newly retired



The driver also known as The Iceman made his debut with Sauber back in 2001, and officially announced his plans to retire in September, with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He wrote: “This will be my last season in Formula 1. This is a decision I did during last winter." He continued: "It was not an easy decision but after this season it is time for new things. Even though the season is still on, I want to thank my family, all my teams, everyone involved in my racing career and especially all of you great fans that have been rooting for me all this time. Formula 1 might come to an end for me but there is a lot more in life that I want to experience and enjoy. See you around after all of this!”



But back in March, he participated in a special video Formula 1 did for their YouTube channel. The players were asked to write down several predictions for the upcoming season, which included the most surprising thing, their favorite race, and one random thing that will happen. Their envelopes would be sealed and opened after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.



Now that they’ve revisited the video, Kimi Raikkonen’s answers predicted his retirement. When it comes to the most surprising thing about the season, the Finnish driver wrote: “Nothing,” and his favorite race? The Abu Dhabi GP, because “it’s my last race in F1.” As last thoughts, he wrote: “Goodbye!”



He looked very carefree in the video when they filmed it, so he surely was at peace with his decision.



Kimi knew what to write ????#F1 #KiitosKimi pic.twitter.com/fHPZUXgbMz — Formula 1 (@F1) December 20, 2021

Editor's note: Due to stringent F1 content rules, you can only watch the video after clicking "Watch on YouTube" after the pop-up. Due to stringent F1 content rules, you can only watch the video after clicking "Watch on YouTube" after the pop-up.