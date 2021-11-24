Kimi Raikkonen Prepares Wife’s Lamborghini Urus for Winter, Changes Tires Himself

You know what they say: happy wife, happy life. No matter how famous you are, if your wife asks you to change her tires, you change her tires. This is what Formula 1 driver Kimi Raikkonen did, documenting his progress on social media.
The Finnish driver, who will be leaving Alfa Romeo Racing and Formula One for good at the end of the season, shared a video of himself on Instagram Story as he changed the tires on Mrs. Raikkonen's SUV. He wrote: “Switching for winter tires on wife’s car,” and the video showed him hard at work.
His wife, Minttu Raikkonen, reshared the video, adding the comment “Grazie Mile,” (translated into “Thank you very much").
The car in question is a black Lamborghini Urus, and the Finnish racing driver sat on the floor of his garage, hard at work changing the tires.
Lamborghini’s first modern SUV, the Urus is one of the fastest SUVs out there. It’s powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivers 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque at 2,250-4,500 rpm.
The Italian brand also claims the super-SUV can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.6 seconds, before maxing out at 190 mph (306 kph).
In their spare time, it looks like Kimi and his wife do a lot of activities that involve either planes, boats, or bikes with their two children. On her profile, Minttu Raikkonen also shared several pictures of herself behind the wheel of the electric Mini Cooper SE or enjoying a convertible Dino 246 GTS, which you can find in our gallery.
While Kimi has no chance to win the World Championship title in Formula One this season, which is also his last in F1, he surely added good points when it came to his wife for changing the tires on her car. But we're sure he wasn't able to do it in about 2.5 seconds, as it's done in F1.
