Kia Stinger GT and Cadenza Tuning Projects Debut at SEMA With WCC's Help

31 Oct 2017, 19:02 UTC
by
Kia Motors America is showcasing the fact that performance and luxury can be mixed tastefully at this year's SEMA Show. The brand has revealed two exciting projects based on the Stinger GT, as well as one derived from the Cadenza.
"Kia's specially modified and aftermarket-accessorized Stinger GT and seat time in our all-new high-performance sports fastback make Kia's 2017 SEMA experience the top auto enthusiast's playground," said Kia marketing VP, Saad Chehab.

Starting off with the Stinger GT Federation, this pumpkin-flavored creation is semi-official. That is, it could be available through select suppliers. The big feature here is the subtle ground effects kit made by Air Design USA, which includes the rear spoiler, rear diffuser as well as the redesigned hood vents.

On top of that, we see the "Creamy-Orange" paint which makes the Stinger GT look a little bit more exotic. Hardware upgrades start off with the K&N cold-air intake and the quad-tipped Borla exhaust system that helps boost the twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6's output to 380 HP. New 20-inch TSW wheels, ticker anti-roll bars, and Eibach springs finish the transformation.

West Coast Customs, the famous Pimp My Ride tuning shop, also made its own version of the Stinger GT, the blue one. It created fender flares that increase the Stinger's profile. The ride has also been chopped by 1.2 inches, helping the 21-inch keen wheels hug the arches. As you can see from the photo gallery below, they also added an AMG-like set of quad tips.

And finally, there's the Cadenza Obsidian, named after the stone that inspired the paint finish. Drag glass, anybody? Again, this project is made by WCC, who lowered the car on 2-inch Keen wheels, added window tint and some bold copper piping. Inside, there's hand-stitched suede on top of the dash and a Harman Kardon 630-watt premium sound system.
