Kawasaki Z650 Is Looking Fresh After A Generous Dose of Bespoke Grace

I’ll bet these Frenchmen had one hell of a time customizing Kawasaki’s classic 652cc fiend! 6 photos



This exploit revolves around a 1977 model in DOHC inline-four fiend, with four Mikuni carburetors and a generous displacement of 652cc.



At around 8,500 revs, this bad boy will gladly generate up to 66 hp, along with 42 pound-feet (57 Nm) of twisting force at 7,000 revs. The air-cooled mill hands its power over to a chain final drive via a five-seed transmission. Ultimately, this state of affairs leads to a respectable quarter-mile time of 13.8 seconds, while top speed is rated at 115 mph (186 kph).



Suspension duties are handled by telescopic hydraulic forks at the front, accompanied by dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm at the rear. Stopping power is supplied by a 275 mm (10.83 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper up front, coupled with a drum setup on the opposite end.



As to Kerozin’s custom wizardry, their creature hosts an array of cosmetic refinements that’ll have you lost for words. The crew went about fabricating a fresh loop-style subframe, which supports a slim leather saddle.



Next, they installed a pair of aftermarket handlebars that wear new switches and a Motogadget speedometer. Z650’s brake lines were overhauled, while its engine was honored with a comprehensive refurbish. The rims were then enveloped in the infamous Firestone Champion Deluxe rubber.



Finally, the machine was treated to a two-tone color scheme, consisting of bright orange and gloss grey. The authors behind this feat are none other than the specialists over at El Guapo.



