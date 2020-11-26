2021 Polaris Sportsman 570 Gets Down on Ohlins Suspension with Special Edition

Ducati SuperSport 1000 DS Tricolore Is Any Bike Lover's Dream Italian Ride

When Italian engineering flirts with Belgian refinement, magnificence happens! 8 photos



This time around, we’ll be diving in for a thorough examination of BBB’s accomplishments on a 2007 model from Ducati’s SuperSport 1000 DS lineup. The donor bike is put in motion by a fierce L-twin power plant, with two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a colossal displacement of 992cc. This piece of air-cooled machinery will gladly produce up to 95 hp at approximately 7,750 rpm.



On the other hand, the engine is fully capable of generating as much as 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of untamed twisting force at 5,750 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with handing the mill’s ruthless power over to a chain final drive, leading to a generous top speed of 138 mph (222 kph). Needless to say, this bad boy isn’t messing around.



As for Barn Built’s one-off



Furthermore, the team went about crafting a bespoke gas tank from scratch, increasing the bike’s fuel capacity all the way up to 12 liters (3.17 gal). In terms of powertrain enhancements, the L-twin engine was honored with a comprehensive overhaul and a set of ominous Linea HJC mufflers were equipped onto the custom OEM exhaust system to achieve a meaner grunt.



OEM’s inventory was also raided for clip-on handlebars that wear Renthal grips, while the JVS pros were tasked with upholstering a handsome leather saddle. Wrapping it all up, the Alpina hoops were enveloped in Diablo Rosso III tires from Pirelli’s range.



The talented moto artists over at Belgium's Barn Built Bikes don't exactly need an introduction. In the past, we visited their cool range to drool over some of their most notable undertakings, such as a neat Kawasaki ZR7-based showstopper and one classy Ducati Monster S4 with cafe racer vibes. To be quite frank, it goes without saying these folks are no amateurs. As for Barn Built's one-off beast, the crew kicked things off by going for a vintage-style front fairing, new turn signals from Kellerman, and an LED taillight kit, as well as a pair of laced Alpina wheels and an aftermarket tail section that keeps things looking rad. Furthermore, the team went about crafting a bespoke gas tank from scratch, increasing the bike's fuel capacity all the way up to 12 liters (3.17 gal). In terms of powertrain enhancements, the L-twin engine was honored with a comprehensive overhaul and a set of ominous Linea HJC mufflers were equipped onto the custom OEM exhaust system to achieve a meaner grunt. OEM's inventory was also raided for clip-on handlebars that wear Renthal grips, while the JVS pros were tasked with upholstering a handsome leather saddle. Wrapping it all up, the Alpina hoops were enveloped in Diablo Rosso III tires from Pirelli's range. Lastly, BBB named their unique work of rolling art Tricolore, hinting at the color scheme that adorns the finished product. According to the workshop's website, the price for this conversion of around €10,000 ($11,910 as per current exchange rates).