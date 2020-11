This F3 Driver Moves Like a Maniac on Public Roads So You’ll Know It’s Wrong

It’s one thing to drive like that



It’s ANOTHER thing to film it and drive one handed



And ANOTHER thing to post it and think it’s okay??? @CamposRacing you gotta step up. — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) November 26, 2020

He just uploaded two more clips to his instagram stories....



Brain the size of a pea this one.... pic.twitter.com/4uIw9yxDqq — Nico C. Greene (@NCGaccount) November 26, 2020

Alessio press "Mi dispiace che abbiano associato quel video al mio nome. Il mio intento è sempre e solo quello di sensibilizzare i miei follower su simili atti di scelleratezza. Il mio errore probabilmente è stato quello di non specificare che si trattasse di un atto di denuncia" pic.twitter.com/eW2N7X5tg2 — AlessioDeledda (@DeleddaAlessio) November 27, 2020

This is putting a whole new spin on it. Alessio Deledda, a Formula 3 driver with Campos Racing, has been filming himself driving recklessly and speeding on public roads and sharing the videos on his social media for clout – on his Insta Stories, according to Jalopnik . Other reports note that he’s deleted a bunch of those videos and we can confirm he’s made his Instagram private since they went viral, but his excuse is still online.And it’s the most ridiculous non-apology ever offered for this type of reckless conduct.For the past several days, media people and F3 fans who were able to capture Deledda’s videos have been sharing them on social media. You can see several samples of them in the tweets below, but one could sum them up as “here is a pro driver using his daily as a race car in regular traffic.”One video, presumably shot outside Rome, Italy, shows him weaving through heavy traffic at speeds reaching 160 kph (100 mph). Another has him chasing after a motorcycle at 330 kph (205 mph), while yet another has him doing 185 kph (115 mph) with just one hand on the wheel.As outrage and calls for Campos Racing to step up and be better increased, Deledda issued an “apology.” It’s the most idiotic statement ever sanctioned by a PR department, explaining how all these instances of reckless driving are actually PSAs. As in, he’s driving like a maniac so you know it’s wrong and won’t do it yourself.“I’m sorry they associated that video with my name,” Deledda writes. “My intent is always and only to sensitize my followers to similar acts of villainy. My mistake was probably not to specify that it was a complaint.”Campos Racing is yet to comment.