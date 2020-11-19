The Grand Tour Returns With Most Insane Quest, Offroad Custom Cars

It isn’t Christmas yet, but it’s starting to feel like it. Fans of the OG Top Gear trio of presenters should be delighted to hear that a first trailer for their upcoming special has just dropped – and it’s a blast.
Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have been on an extended hiatus, but they’re about to make their return to The Grand Tour on December 18, when the latest special debuts. It’s called A Massive Hunt and it involves, among other things, three very awesome, offroad custom cars.
You can see it in full at the bottom of the page, while photos are available in the gallery.
The latest special was filmed in Madagascar where, the trailer would have it, the three drove in cars that were completely inappropriate for the road conditions. Clarkson is behind the wheel of an old Bentley Continental GT, Hammond drives a Ford Focus RS, while May is in a Caterham Seven.
They first arrive in Reunion and race “on the world’s most expensive piece of tarmac,” before heading to Madagascar. They immediately realize their cars aren’t a good fit for the roads here, which leads to the unveiling of several awesome modifications. The one that most stands out, at least in the trailer, is Hammond’s putting tracks on his Focus RS, which prompts Clarkson to remark that “he’s un-invented the wheel.”
The modified cars race against one another, as the trio is engaged in a pirate treasure hunt, which also gives the name to the special. There’s mud slinging, rock climbing and plain near-drowning in massive bodies of water whose depth the driver underestimates, and it all seems to culminate with a race on the beach, while explosives are going off.
It’s a blast, we told you.
Here’s the video. If you like what you see, tune in on Amazon Prime on December 18.
