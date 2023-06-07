Kawasaki Reveals What Outfit the Ninja 650 Wears for the 2024 Model Year

There are a lot of motorcycle families Japanese bike maker Kawasaki can be proud of, but it's probably the Ninja that gives it the most reasons for that. Dating back to the 1980s, the family is also highly appreciated by riders. But the company can only keep people's interest in Ninjas at peak levels through constant (even if at times tiny) upgrades. And that's exactly what was announced this week.

8 photos Photo: Kawasaki