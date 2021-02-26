Volvo Becomes Even More Chinese, to Sell Lynk & Co as Well

Kawasaki KZ650 Got Infused With Custom Cafe Racer DNA, the Result Is Fascinating

A few months back, we visited Interstellar Motors' portfolio to admire one of their juiciest custom exploits, namely a classy Suzuki GS550-based entity. Needless to say, that sexy thing proved that Rochester's moto craftsmen aren't joking around.

I'll tell you what; let's remind ourselves about the crew's abilities by examining yet another creature born on their premises. At its core, the venture in question is a 1981 Kawasaki's KZ650 CSR. From the factory, this untamed bull is put in motion by an air-cooled DOHC inline-four mill that prides itself with eight valves and a healthy displacement of 652cc.

The four-stroke powerplant will gladly supply as much as 64 hp at 8,500 revs and generate a torque output of up to 42 pound-feet (57 Nm) at about 7,000 rpm. A chain final drive receives the engine's force via a five-speed transmission, enabling the KZ650 to run the quarter-mile in just 13.8 seconds. Furthermore, the cruiser's top speed is generously rated at 116 mph (186 kph).

Interstellar's specialists began by rebuilding the bike's wheels with fresh spokes and 18-inch aluminum rims on both ends. To achieve a tougher riding stance, the fork legs have been shortened by 2.5 inches (64 mm). Additionally, the front suspension setup received a modern set of springs and damper valves to bring about a considerable improvement in the handling department.

At the rear, you will find dual shock absorbers from Hagon's range and a one-off subframe unit. The latter supports a fiberglass tail section with cafe racer vibes, as well as KZ650's lithium-ion battery, relocated electrics, and a bespoke single-seater saddle that's been upholstered in-house.

To round things out, a pair of clip-on handlebars were installed up front, while a 2009 Ninja ZX-6R's rear-mounted foot pegs have been transplanted onto the machine's opposite end. Lighting duties are taken good care of by bullet-style turn signals, dual taillights, and a Moto Guzzi's headlight module.

For a clutter-free aesthetic, the cockpit comes equipped with a neat Acewell speedometer. Lastly, the finishing touches consist of retuned Mikuni carburetors wearing pod filters and a stainless-steel exhaust from Vance & Hines.