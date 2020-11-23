Here’s a Classic Suzuki GS550 with a Tasty Modern Twist

This Mazda Concept Uses a Wankel Engine Pushing Out 360 HP. In Theory

Powertrain upgrades, chassis mutations, and bespoke bodywork – this is what we call a comprehensive overhaul! 7 photos DOHC inline-four leviathan that prides itself with a generous displacement of 549cc. The air-cooled fiend is capable of generating up to 54 hp at approximately 9,000 rpm, along with 31 pound-feet (42 Nm) of feral twist at 7,500 rpm.



A six-speed transmission distributes the engine’s force to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive, leading to a respectable top speed of 112 mph (181 kph). Without going into any other details, it’s quite safe to say that Suzuki’s beast was ahead of its time.



Now, I’ll bet the folks over at



To extract some additional oomph from the bike’s humble powerplant, the crew went about equipping a GS650’s cylinders. As such, the four-stroke inline-four gained a healthy displacement of 673cc, while a custom four-into-one exhaust system and a set of top-shelf pod filters enable it to breathe a little more freely.



GS550’s suspension was treated to an array of modern components, such as fresh dual shock absorbers and new fork springs. On the other hand, stopping power is taken good care of by twin brake rotors at the front and a GSX1100’s setup at the rear. Furthermore, a 1982 GS1100’s swingarm was transplanted onto the creature’s rear end, where you’ll also find a complete LED lighting kit.



The stock hoops were then enveloped in a pair of high-performance Sport Demon tires from Pirelli’s catalog. The finishing touches come in the forms of aftermarket clip-on handlebars and a tweaked subframe that supports a bespoke tail section.



