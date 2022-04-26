Kart Racer Disney Speedstorm Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC This Summer

Officially unveiled back in February during a Nintendo Direct broadcast, the free-to-play kart racing game Disney Speedstorm has just been confirmed to arrive on multiple platforms, not just Nintendo Switch.
The game’s official website now mentions Disney Speedstorm will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Windows Store).
The only major thing that’s missing is the release date. Developer Gameloft said Disney Speedstorm is set for launch this Summer but did not commit to a release date yet. Racing game fans can pre-register on the game’s official website for more information about the game, regardless of what gaming platform they favor.
French studio Gameloft, mostly known for its mobile games, is behind the project that was made official just a few months ago. Described as a hero-based combat racing game featuring iconic Disney and Pixar heroes and villains, Disney Speedstorm will feature tracks inspired by popular films.
“From the docks of Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean to the wilds of The Jungle Book, and even racing on the Great Wall of China seen in Mulan or the Scare Floor from Disney and Pixar’s Monsters, Inc., players can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing.”
Players will be allowed to choose their driver from an incredible lineup of racers, including Captain Jack Sparrow, Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, the Beast and more. Each racer’s stats are upgradable and come with unique skills, which can massively impact the outcome of a race and the way to play.
Gameloft also confirmed that Disney Speedstorm will feature both solo and multiplayer modes. More importantly, the game will support cross-platform play and will be enriched with new racers and unique tracks very often to keep the driving strategy fresh.
