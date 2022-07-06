Karol G Visits the Ferrari Headquarters, Takes a Racing Car for a Spin, She Loves It

Karol G’s fame grew so much these last few years that she even got an invite from Ferrari to visit its headquarters. And she also got the opportunity to talk to Carlos Sainz and drive a Formula One car at the Fiorano Circuit.
Columbian reggaeton singer Karol G is a big fan of adrenaline, and she loves motorcycles and fast vehicles. This comes in handy when Ferrari invites you to take a tour of its headquarters.
On Tuesday, Karol G hopped on social media to share with her followers that she received a special invite from the Italian carmaker, where she got the opportunity to meet F1 racing driver Carlos Sainz, and even take a racing car out at the Fiorano Circuit.
“I am in Maranello, Italy. Ferrari invited me for a day to try out the cars they use in Formula One,” the singer told her fans in a video on Instagram Stories before getting ready to go on the track. She was wearing full racing gear and she was pretty nervous. She wasn’t the only one hitting the track though, as she was joined by her sister, Jessica Giraldo Navarro.
Karol also shared a video of herself talking to Sainz, writing on it: “Carlos Sainz making me feel my heart in my mouth.” She did, however, manage to get over her nerves and go out there. In one of her latest Instagram Stories, she posted a video of her passing by the pit area at full speed.
After enjoying the day on the track, she wrote: “Really, it’s one of the best experiences of my life.” Karol G’s visit comes just a few short days after Carlos Sainz won his first Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Spaniard seemed to be in very good spirits as he teased the Columbian driver that she liked driving fast. And it looks like she was pretty good at it.
On Tuesday, Karol G hopped on social media to share with her followers that she received a special invite from the Italian carmaker, where she got the opportunity to meet F1 racing driver Carlos Sainz, and even take a racing car out at the Fiorano Circuit.
“I am in Maranello, Italy. Ferrari invited me for a day to try out the cars they use in Formula One,” the singer told her fans in a video on Instagram Stories before getting ready to go on the track. She was wearing full racing gear and she was pretty nervous. She wasn’t the only one hitting the track though, as she was joined by her sister, Jessica Giraldo Navarro.
Karol also shared a video of herself talking to Sainz, writing on it: “Carlos Sainz making me feel my heart in my mouth.” She did, however, manage to get over her nerves and go out there. In one of her latest Instagram Stories, she posted a video of her passing by the pit area at full speed.
After enjoying the day on the track, she wrote: “Really, it’s one of the best experiences of my life.” Karol G’s visit comes just a few short days after Carlos Sainz won his first Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Spaniard seemed to be in very good spirits as he teased the Columbian driver that she liked driving fast. And it looks like she was pretty good at it.
DIOS MÍO, NUNCA EN MI VIDA HABIA DESEADO TANTO SER KAROL G.— Lady Madonna (@sylvidanni) July 5, 2022
"Hemos ido rápido ¿eh? Te ha gustado" ???? pic.twitter.com/TFNwBAknTk