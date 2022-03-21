Kanye Is Hoping Elon Musk Will Launch Him, His Kids and His Music Into Space

More on this:

1 Billionaire Elon Musk Lives “Below the Poverty Line,” Says Grimes

2 Elon Musk Refuses to Block Russian Propaganda on Starlink Because of Free Speech

3 Americans Will Fly Broomsticks Instead of Russian Rockets, and Elon Musk Has the Best Kind

4 Pete Davidson Is Next to Go to Space With Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin

5 Student Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Private Jet Is Now Tracking Putin and Russian Oligarchs