Kalashnikov Electric Bikes are a Thing Now

Russian Lieutenant-General Mikhail Kalashnikov became famous worldwide after designing the AK-47 assault rifle, a legendary weapon that is now produced in over 25 countries in different variations and is best known for its reliability, simple operation, and ease of production. But now, the Kalashnikov Concern also wants to get known for creating its first all-electric motorcycle derived from an IZH model.
The Russian company recently presented its new IZH bike at the 2017 International Military-Technical Forum and will soon equip special units both in the Police and Army divisions.

The bike is powered by a 15 kW electric motor fed by a lithium-ion battery with enough juice to run between 100 and 150 kilometers (62 to 93 miles) on one charge. It’s silent, able to ride on rough terrain and is designed for reconnaissance, patrol, search operations, and raids. The maximum speed is limited to 80 km/h (50 mph).

Having already passed initial tests, 50 electric IZH bikes made by Kalashnikov have been given to the Moscow Police for patrolling purposes. Later, the bikes are planned to be used at mass events like bicycle parades, marathons, as well as in parks and natural protected areas like VDNKh, Tsaritsyno, and Poklonnaya Hill.

The bike itself looks to be based on an enduro model and seems pretty spartan. It comes with standard suspension, chain final drive, a single brake disc up front, and a drum brake at the rear. The dashboard uses an LCD for multiple info here you’ll also see a forward-neutral-reverse switch.

Extra kit comes as different metal guards for the headlight, motor, disc, and chain, side cases, CB radio, police lights and a siren. The army version wears a camouflage color scheme and comes complete with side cases and a gun rack.

Will they get the same recognition as the iconic AK-47 rifle? It’s a bit early to say for sure, but you have to give them credit for making a step in making Russian special forces go green. You can admire both variants in the clips below.

