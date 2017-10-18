2018 Zero EV Bikes Feature 6X Charging And More Range

Starting with capacity, Zero introduced three new batteries for 2018. The ZF14.4, ZF7.2, and ZF3.6. When equipped with the optional range-extending ZF3.6 Power Tank, models featuring the largest ZF14.4 battery offer 18 kWh of electricity, which can be translated of a city range of up to 223 miles (359 km).
And, as with previous models, Zero’s lithium-ion batteries don’t require any maintenance and are coming with a five-year, unlimited mileage, warranty to keep you up and running no matter what.
Although charging can be done using standard 110 V or 220 V wall outlets, Zero wanted to offer riders the ability to cover more ground in one day, so it also launched a 6 kW Charge Tank that enables charging up to six times faster.
The new Charge Tank is compatible with worldwide Level 2 EV charge stations and is available for all Zero S, SR, DS, and DSR
models. When combined with the standard charger, the device drops charge times for ZF7.2 models to one hour. Similarly, the big ZF14.4 battery can also be charged in about two hours.
“Zero’s new 6 kW Charge Tank allows riders to charge at speeds of up to 103 miles per hour of charging at any of the growing numbers of over 14,000 Level 2 charging stations in the US or around the world
,” said Zero Motorcycles CTO Abe Askenazi. “This means riders can add 30 miles of ‘fuel’ in the time it takes to stop for a cup of coffee or fully recharge over lunch. This completely changes the utility of electric motorcycles by eliminating long recharging times
.”
Visually, the 2018 Zero S, SR, DS, DSR, and FX models come with new colors and graphics like the Graphene Black Metallic with gold wheels and Silicon Silver Metallic. There’s also a new smartphone app allowing riders to customize their future bike, send it to the dealer and go buy it.
The upgraded bikes will be offered at the same price for 2018, with the exception of the Zero SR and DSR, which will come with a $500 increase. The Charge Tank comes as a $2,295 optional and everything will hit U.S. dealers later this month.