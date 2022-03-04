Join the 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country on a POV Night Drive Video With 3D Audio

If you’re not into the SUV hype, then a capable wagon like this 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country might be what you want. If you’re still on the fence about the decision to just go ahead and make one your own, then this night drive point-of-view (POV) video with 3D audio might do the trick.
Today’s pretty hard to get in some cars as they fly off the shelf immediately or even before they’re on the factory floor. Fortunately, there is a thing called YouTube, and people who like cars are willing to share their experiences. One of these hard-working persons is MilesPerHr. They’re tireless when it comes to showcasing vehicles that don’t necessarily make it on big channels.
The 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country is a world-renowned car that has set its identity as a wagon capable of exploring even the most provocative routes. It can also serve as a proper city car for commuting, but it has this undeniable advantage of being able to visit roads that scare even some wannabe SUVs.
The V90 Cross Country you can see in the video costs $68,440, a hike of $11,145 from the MSRP. But this price includes all-wheel drive as standard, a Bowers&Wilkins premium sound system, interior in Nappa Leather, head-up display (HUD), air suspension, and front massaging seats. It might feel like a bargain, but you have to remember that under the hood sits a mild hybrid 2-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged and supercharged engine that’s capable of producing 295 HP. It’s not a sports car, so it’s understandable why it’s not powered by a big V8 or I6. Its 112-mph top speed (180 kph) is more than enough for daily activities and occasional trips.
For the 2022 model year, Volvo has taken some design cues from the updated XC90, added Android-powered infotainment, and installed better safety assistance systems through the ADAS sensor platform.
Now enjoy this video of the Swedish car that was filmed while it was dark outside. It really shows details in a different way, and it’ll give you a different perspective on it. Maybe it’ll help you make the right decision. It even shows a 0-60 mph test!
The 2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country is a world-renowned car that has set its identity as a wagon capable of exploring even the most provocative routes. It can also serve as a proper city car for commuting, but it has this undeniable advantage of being able to visit roads that scare even some wannabe SUVs.
The V90 Cross Country you can see in the video costs $68,440, a hike of $11,145 from the MSRP. But this price includes all-wheel drive as standard, a Bowers&Wilkins premium sound system, interior in Nappa Leather, head-up display (HUD), air suspension, and front massaging seats. It might feel like a bargain, but you have to remember that under the hood sits a mild hybrid 2-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged and supercharged engine that’s capable of producing 295 HP. It’s not a sports car, so it’s understandable why it’s not powered by a big V8 or I6. Its 112-mph top speed (180 kph) is more than enough for daily activities and occasional trips.
For the 2022 model year, Volvo has taken some design cues from the updated XC90, added Android-powered infotainment, and installed better safety assistance systems through the ADAS sensor platform.
Now enjoy this video of the Swedish car that was filmed while it was dark outside. It really shows details in a different way, and it’ll give you a different perspective on it. Maybe it’ll help you make the right decision. It even shows a 0-60 mph test!