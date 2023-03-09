Joe Goldberg Will Use Everything From Hybrids to Vintage and Luxury Cars to Stalk People

Joe Goldberg thinks very highly of himself, whose only care in the world is his partner and books. But, as we have discovered, cars also seem to rank pretty highly in his life. You can proceed without worries: we didn't include spoilers for the second half of the fourth season.
Netflix’s You has returned to the giant streaming platform with the second half of the fourth season. Following a completely new format, with a split season, a murder mystery, and Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) trying to stay away from murders, there is one thing that remains constant: Joe drives some pretty awesome cars.
His main focus is stalking people, but he doesn’t always have to be miserable when he does it. Despite his ridiculous claim in the fourth season that he walked from Egham, Surrey, to South Kensington and Shoreditch, he also gets to drive pretty neat cars.
That might not be very in line with his character, who doesn’t seem to care much about material things, but we are here for it.
#5 Cool vintage
Buick Skylark.
The vintage car actually belonged to Mooney, the bookstore owner where Joe worked, and our favorite villain got the chance to borrow and drive it in most of the episodes.
The cherry red vehicle is a 1968 Buick Skylark Custom four-door sedan with a vinyl top, part of the model's second generation, available between 1968 and 1972. The Skylark Custom came with a 350 cu in V8 as standard with a two-barrel Rochester carburetor, good for 230 horsepower.
Joe and the Buick Skylark make quite a good team throughout the first season. However, a cherry red vintage vehicle would definitely turn some heads, especially from car enthusiasts. Which could endanger Joe's stalking habits.
#4 Going Hybrid
At least, when it comes to his driving choices. Because in the tenth episode of season two, we see our villain drive a Toyota Prius when he and Love move to a new neighborhood, pulling up into the driveway behind another Prius, which belonged to Love.
Love had opted for a blue Prius that seemed to be from the third generation, meanwhile, Joe had chosen something newer, from the model's fourth generation.
Since they were expecting their first child, the Prius hybrids made a pretty good and sensible choice.
#3 Back to gasoline and old habits
Lexus RX.
The third season was released in 2021, which coincided with Lexus RX's fourth generation, post-2020 update. However, the Netflix series features an RX before the facelift, available between 2015 and 2019.
This time, Joe had switched from the Toyota Prius hybrid to a gasoline engine, the Lexus RX 350, available both in all-wheel and front-wheel drive, with 295 horsepower (299 ps) and 268 lb-ft (363 Nm) of torque.
He and Love still had a Prius, though, allowing him to have his baby with him in the car while stalking his neighbor Natalie.
#2 All about luxury
His fellow colleague, professor Malcolm Harding, invites him to an elegant party at the elite Sundry House after saving his girlfriend, Kate, from two muggers. Since Joe is all about etiquette, he arrives there in a luxurious car, going for a black Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Between other expensive cars, Joe picked the most sensible choice that even came with left-hand drive. The car in question seems to be the W222 S-Class, which is part of the previous generation, available between 2013 and 2017.
Luxurious, spacious, and powerful, it's exactly the kind of car Joe needed to blend in with the rich and famous.
#1 Vintage Jaguar
He explains that the classics professor allowed him to use his car "in an emergency," so he decides getting rid of Malcolm is just that. Despite the fact that he had to switch to a right-hand drive.
Based on one fleeting shot, the vintage Jag came with a 2.4-liter engine, which was rebranded as the 240 in 1967, and available until 1969. And it seems to be great in an emergency, with plenty of trunk space.