Jimmy Fallon Visited the F-150 Lightning Factory, Said "It's Amazing"

The American television host Jimmy Fallon paid workers at the Dearborn, Michigan Ford plant a visit. The carmaker’s CEO, Jim Farley, showed him around and introduced him to the team that makes the F-150 Lightning. Here’s how it went and what the internet had to say about it.
Well known for his late-night talk show, clever jokes, and friendly approach, Jimmy Fallon embarked on a journey through the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center located in Dearborn, Michigan – Ford’s home. The short clip with his experience inside the facility was published Friday by the automaker’s CEO Jim Farley on Twitter.
Fallon can be seen walking around wearing a high-visibility jacket. The interesting bit, however, is the start of the edited footage. The celebrity looks around and tells Farley that “this is amazing to see live.” Impressed by the factory, the comedian talks with employees and learns more about the all-electric pickup truck that’s being made by Ford.
Farley shows Fallon what goes inside the F-150 Lightning and lets him watch and even contribute to the manufacturing process. Ford’s CEO also said it was “a great day for the team” that works inside the plant.
The American TV host congratulated and thanked those that worked on the EV. The invitation to visit the factory isn’t just a marketing ploy. Besides knowing how to make himself likable, Fallon is also a Ford owner. He said in an interview with Dakota Johnson that he had a 2015 F-150 King Ranch.
Jim Farley is actively trying to make the EV side of Ford’s business as cool as possible. He wants people to relate better to the new all-electric vehicles the company’s making. The F-150 Lightning is already a success, but, unlike Tesla and others, the Michigan-based automaker wants to make sure everyone knows about their electrified products. One idea to achieve this is to get celebrities inside Ford’s facilities. Elon Musk, on the other hand, is more friendly with bloggers, independent creators, influencers, and people that run podcasts.
Now watch the video, and don’t forget to tell us what you think about it down below!
What a great day for the team that builds the #F150Lightning! ?? Thanks again @jimmyfallon pic.twitter.com/G8Lwxp4e1A— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) August 19, 2022