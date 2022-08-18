2021 and 2022 Ford F-150 Trucks Recalled for Potentially Damaged Driveshaft

Back in March 2021, yours truly reported about lots of surface rust on the underbody of brand-new Ford F-150 trucks. Come December 2021, the Dearborn-based automaker called back no fewer than 184,698 pickups.
Recall campaign 21V-986 states that “underbody thermal/acoustic insulators may loosen and contact the aluminum driveshaft, resulting in marking or scoring of the driveshaft.” Given time, the driveshaft may fracture due to heat build-up and/or material thickness reduction that changes the mechanical properties of the material. Back then, the Ford Motor Company estimated that 10 percent of the recalled trucks would exhibit the problem.
Fast forward to February 2022, and the second-largest automaker in America issued recall campaign 22V-087 affecting 247,445 pickups from the F-250 and F-350 lines. Given the similarities between the light- and heavy-duty workhorses, the second recall shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Ford, however, still hasn’t learned its lesson. Recall campaign 22V-623 adds 58,203 examples of the F-150 line to the tally, split between 2021 and 2022 models. The affected vehicles are 4WD crew cabs with the 145-inch wheelbase. More specifically, the Ford Motor Company refers to equipment packages XLT and XLT 301A and below, as well as the Tremor 400A.
The funny part? As per the attached report, “underbody sound insulators may have been installed in error on these vehicles. The vehicles in this recall population were neither designed nor intended to be built with underbody insulators and were therefore not within the scope of recall 21V-986.”
Ford is aware of no fewer than four warranty reports in the United States for driveshafts going kaput due to contact with underbody insulators. The reports were received from November 2021 through June 2022. On the upside, Ford isn’t aware of accidents or injuries related to this issue.
Owners will be mailed in the period between September 5th and September 9th. Dealers have been instructed to repair the driveshaft, if necessary, then properly attached the underbody insulators at no cost to the customer.
