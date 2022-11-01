Jessica Alba Is a Mechanic for Halloween, Her Son Goes as the Cutest Monster Truck

Everyone step aside, because we just found the cutest Halloween costume: the smallest Monster Truck ever built. Actress Jessica Alba and her family had car-related costumes, because her youngest is a Monster Truck fan.
When you have kids, you often have to incorporate their hobbies into everything to keep them interested. Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba’s youngest child, son Hayes, became a Monster Truck for this Halloween, with Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, dressed up as mechanics.
The 41-year-old Fantastic Four actress pulled off the 1950s pin-up mechanic to perfection, with a "tool kit" attached to her belt. Her son, Hayes, 4, wore a black outfit and was turned into the smallest Monster Truck that even had small wheels attached to it. Obviously, he also had a hat with a truck on it.
It looks Cash and Hayes are "huge monster truck guys," as per one of Cash's latest posts from a couple of months ago. The little one attended his first Monster Jam at the end of the summer, and he couldn't have been more excited when seeing the huge builds, and even got a chance to hop inside one, as you can see in the attached post below.
The young one's interest in cars goes way back. Back in 2019, when Hayes was just two years old, he hopped inside a Segway Ninebot GoKart electric scooter, with his dad captioning the short video, "Watch out, Lewis Hamilton."
Jessica and Cash also share daughters Honor, 14, and Haven, 11. She didn't show whether Honor and Haven were also part of the family car business. A few days ago, Jessica credited her oldest, Honor, when showing off her costume for last weekend. The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's famous 1980 horror movie, The Shining, for a Halloween party with fellow celebrities, seemingly borrowing Honor's clothes. But her costume was nowhere near as cute as the mechanic one she used with her family.
The 41-year-old Fantastic Four actress pulled off the 1950s pin-up mechanic to perfection, with a "tool kit" attached to her belt. Her son, Hayes, 4, wore a black outfit and was turned into the smallest Monster Truck that even had small wheels attached to it. Obviously, he also had a hat with a truck on it.
It looks Cash and Hayes are "huge monster truck guys," as per one of Cash's latest posts from a couple of months ago. The little one attended his first Monster Jam at the end of the summer, and he couldn't have been more excited when seeing the huge builds, and even got a chance to hop inside one, as you can see in the attached post below.
The young one's interest in cars goes way back. Back in 2019, when Hayes was just two years old, he hopped inside a Segway Ninebot GoKart electric scooter, with his dad captioning the short video, "Watch out, Lewis Hamilton."
Jessica and Cash also share daughters Honor, 14, and Haven, 11. She didn't show whether Honor and Haven were also part of the family car business. A few days ago, Jessica credited her oldest, Honor, when showing off her costume for last weekend. The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's famous 1980 horror movie, The Shining, for a Halloween party with fellow celebrities, seemingly borrowing Honor's clothes. But her costume was nowhere near as cute as the mechanic one she used with her family.