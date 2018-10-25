autoevolution

Jessica Alba Pulled Over For Texting And Driving, Gets Off With a Warning

It’s dangerous and reckless to text and drive, but every once in a while, even seasoned officers will turn a blind eye on a motorist committing this driving offense.
Luckily for actress Jessica Alba, she found just the cop willing to do that: she was pulled over the other day in Beverly Hills after a cop noticed that she was driving with her phone in hand, but she got off with just a warning, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the publication that it’s unsure whether Alba was texting or talking on the phone, but that makes no difference. California is a hands-free state, so in the eyes of the law, she was guilty even if she was only checking her emails.

The cop pulled her over and they talked for a while, before he let her go with only a warning. A smiling Alba was seen putting her seatbelt back on, before driving away.

If you’re thinking this was a clear case of officers giving the “celebrity treatment,” it was not: according to the same media outlet, which cites sources within the force, the cop had no idea who he was talking to. In other words, he didn’t know she was Jessica Alba, so he couldn’t have given her the celebrity treatment.

On the other hand, if he had eyes to see, he did see she was a beautiful young woman. Some sort of special treatment could have still been given even if he didn’t know her by name, but that’s probably a different story.

Texting and driving remains one of the leading causes of crashes, some of them fatal, throughout the world. While it might not seem like much, those few seconds wasted looking at the screen of the phone can mean the difference between life and death in traffic, if you’re behind the wheel. There’s a reason texting and driving is illegal, and perhaps no amount of smiling and prettiness should change that.
