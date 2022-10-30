Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso Got Caught Up in Yet Another Controversial Exchange

Everyone who has been following Formula 1 for some time is familiar with the tumultuous relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. Although, by now, it’s possible that even more recent fans have learned all about it.
Both of them are drivers of an exceptionally high caliber, and both are world champions with outstanding achievements in the sport. But even with those things they have in common, they clearly don’t see eye to eye, and Alonso seems to jump on every chance to take a dig at Hamilton.
There have been multiple exchanges between the two, a lot of them rather controversial. Even their crash at the Belgian GP was a source of heated remarks. But something has happened even more recently, and it was completely unprovoked.
Alonso took to the media to make a comment about Hamilton’s 7 championship titles. “I have a lot of respect for Lewis, but still it is different when you win seven world titles when you only had to fight with your teammate. Then I think a championship has less value than when you have fewer titles but have had to fight against other drivers with equal or even better material,” the two-time World Champion told De Telegraaf.
He then shifted focus towards Max Verstappen, who never fought his own teammates for titles, but rather opponents from a different team. Although there is some truth to the Spaniard’s words, if we think about the time Valtteri Bottas spent at Mercedes, he might still be a bit out of line. However, according to SkySports, Alonso then went on to dismiss that statement and say that all titles were amazing, which caused an explosion of comments from Formula 1 fans on Twitter.
Fighting your own teammate when there are no team orders is not necessarily an easy task. Let’s just remember how heated the racing between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg was when the pair was racing for the Silver Arrows.
Add to that the fact that Hamilton had a couple of seasons where he bitterly fought Ferrari for the title, and it’s clear why controversy arises. The British champion seems to think the same, as he took to Twitter to post a picture from the 2007 season when he and Alonso were teammates at McLaren. The image has Hamilton on the top step of the podium with Alonso in second place, and it's captioned with a thumbs up.
This is a clear dig at him beating Alonso in their only season together, when the Spaniard was a defending champion and Hamilton was just a rookie. No matter whom anyone agrees with or supports, this is a clear sign that, even after many years, the relationship between the two is still soured by that eventful year.
???????? pic.twitter.com/8L8W5j0gld— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) October 30, 2022