Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Mind Sitting Shotgun in a Rolls-Royce Ghost

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been car shopping for a while, but that doesn’t stop her from enjoying her current cars. And she even sits shotgun in her chalk gray Rolls-Royce Ghost.
Jennifer Lopez boasts a net worth estimated at $400 million and she could afford any type of car she wants. Currently, she owns a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead and a Bentley Continental GTC. But, for over 25 years, the “Waiting for Tonight” singer didn’t get behind the wheel at all.
That changed when her ex-fiancé, baseball star Alex Rodriguez, treated her to a Porsche 911 GTS Cabrio for her 50th birthday, which pushed her to try again. Although the famous pop singer has been seen driving quite a while lately, she does enjoy being chauffeured around.
And most recently, she rode in a chalk gray Rolls-Royce Ghost from the second generation. The pop star didn’t opt to enjoy the luxury of the sedan in the back seat and sat shotgun instead, next to her driver, on her way to a dance studio. She did the same a few weeks ago when she was out and about in her Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead.
Jennifer and her fiancé, actor Ben Affleck, have been car shopping recently and have been checking out several expensive cars, visiting a Rolls-Royce, a McLaren and a Bugatti dealership.
But it looks like she has a particular liking for Rolls-Royce, since the brand is all about luxury, comfort and performance.The British car manufacturer placed its powerful 6.75-liter V12 under the hood of the Ghost that she owns. Mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the engine sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels.
The Ghost can go from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
It has enough space for five people and it has a lot of amenities to make trips pleasant from any of the seats. And it seems just perfect for someone like JLo.
