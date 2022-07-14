"Stealth" Hurricane Is Waiting To Unleash Its Fury Around Your Town: Pet Rocks Cost More

Whatever stealth may mean when it comes to bicycles, it doesn't matter much, but what is essential when it comes to the Hurricane is what it can achieve for no more than $1,100 (€1,102 at current exchange rates). Yes, that's all you're being asked to drop on this urban wonder, and today, we'll be exploring what it has to offer for that price.
You may have heard the name KBO Bike recently, and it's because I recently ran across this crew and covered a cargo e-bike that can carry your kids, some tools from the hardware store, and even backpacks and groceries all at once! That machine is called the Ranger. As for the Hurricane, we're not being sold a cargo e-bike. Instead, this is an urban rager designed to be silent, quick, and the e-bike you rely on to get you from point A to point B with as little effort as possible.
Well, for the sake of argument, I'm going to make an attempt to thrust you into a lifestyle centered around this EV. Once you've dished out the asking price for the Hurricane, you'll need to wait for it to show up on your doorstep. With it in your possession, the only thing you want to do is hop on and ride; the frame's shaping may be what's drawing you to it, or it could be the assisted speed. Whatever your reasons for wanting to ride this beast out of the box, be sure to perform a pre-ride checkup; it's essential for safety.
Riding along, you may get the feeling that there's something wrong with the bike as you don't hear anything except the sound of your 700c tires on asphalt. Don't worry; the lack of clicking and metal grinding against metal is yielded by the presence of a belt drivetrain. No, it's not a Gates and is composed of rubber, but this gear shouldn't cost you too much if it ever needs replacing.
The question now is, how long before you run out of juice? Well, KBO summoned the powers of Samsung and LG to furnish the battery packs with 9.6 Ah of juice. It's enough to offer a range of up to 53 miles (85 kilometers), according to the Hurricane's spec sheet. What does this mean for your daily travels? Depending on how far you work, if you carry groceries, and how much you've eaten today, you should expect to charge this bugger once every three to four days, for the average human, that is. If you ride more than 20 miles per day, I think you can do the math.
Find a shop that may have a Hurricane, hop on, with and without motor assistance, and see if it's worth the bucks. If you don't find a middleman, go straight to the source and grab one from KBO themselves. According to their website, there are countless owners out there, and out of 74 reviews, 67 are five out of five. Something to consider if you're looking to hop onto an e-bike.
