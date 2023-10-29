Jeep Gladiator 6x6 Going Under the Hammer in Las Vegas, Better Hit Those Slot Machines

Real off-roading enthusiasts may not have a thing for six-wheel-drive versions of regular SUVs and pickups, but there is a broad market out there for such rides.
One does not necessarily have to limit their choice to the ultra-pricey G-Wagen 6x6, as there are various other vehicles with six-wheel drive looking for new homes on the used car market at any given moment, like this Jeep Gladiator.
Converted to six-wheel drive by Destroyer Motorsports of Las Vegas, Nevada, it is a true brute with an extra axle and an elongated bed. The tuner took care of other aspects, including the fenders, front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and so on, and they also gave it a windshield surround, a new grille, additional lights, and a full-size spare when in the bed.
Save for the occasional touch of blue, the entire exterior has a matte gray paint finish for a military look. The interior sports a similar theme, mixing gray and blue leather upholstery with contrasting piping on the seats and new embossing on the headrests. The steering wheel, gearshift lever, and upper part of the dashboard have a blue look, and elsewhere, it is the same potent pickup that we all know.
There is no word on the output, and that probably means that it remains in stock form. As a result, it could have 260 horsepower (264 ps/194 kW) and 443 pound-feet (600 Nm) of torque available, which is certainly not much for such a massive beast, but it shouldn't be a slouch either. It is possible that the eight-speed gearbox carries over unchanged, too, alongside the two-speed transfer case and long-range gear ratio.
Six-wheel drive Jeeps with only a few miles on the clock tend to fetch well over $100,000, and it was recently that we covered a diesel-powered example that was listed for grabs for $140,000. We don't know how much this one will fetch as the auction house hasn't provided an estimated selling price.
The vehicle is advertised by Mecum for the Las Vegas auction kicking off this week, on November 9, and it should change hands for a small fortune if it attracts some deep-pocketed bidders. But how much would you be willing to pay for it if you were searching for a Jeep Gladiator 6x6?
You are probably curious about what sits under the hood of this Jeep Gladiator 6x6. After all, it is not uncommon for such rides to have big V8s with jaw-dropping amounts of power available at a push of the right pedal. However, if you were hoping for a sonorous lump with eight cylinders, then you will be disappointed to learn that it has a 3.0-liter diesel mated to an automatic transmission.
