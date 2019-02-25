autoevolution

Jeep Announces 2019 Geneva Motor Show Lineup

25 Feb 2019, 21:44 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Jeep has a roster of premium-looking SUVs it wants to show at this year's Geneva Motor Show. This includes a few special editions, some new S models and even a Mopar or two.
17 photos
The Renegade, Compass, and Cherokee are all getting an S model this year, while the Gran Cherokee flagship is an S Limited. All are defined by some kind of white paint and/or offer range-topping equipment levels.

The Renegade S, for example, features Alpine White exterior, black roof, and Low Gloss Granite Crystal front grille, along with black badges and Granite Crystal 19-inch alloy wheels. Its equipment list includes LED lights, all the safety tech, leather seats with tungsten stitching and navigation with smartphone compatibility built into the system.

The Compass S is next on the list of debuts, featuring similar paint, granite wheels, a blacked out roof and badges. It also comes with a Beasts sound system and bi-xenon headlights. As for the Cherokee S, it doesn't have a black roof to match the Pearl White exterior and 19-inch Granite Crystal Metallic wheels. But we like the body-colored arches and fenders that make it look upmarket.

For extra ruggedness, go for the Cherokee Trailhawk, the one with the red paint and raised suspension. This European model will be powered by a 2-liter turbo making 270 HP and 400 Nm, paired with a 9-speed auto and smarter AWD. This SUV has underbody protection, higher, aggressive approach and departure angles, better off-road tires and taller suspension.

As for the blue Compass, it's called the Night Eagle, fitted with blacked out chrome, black 19-inch wheels and special badging. The only powertrain is a 1.4 with 140 HP and a manual. Finally, the Mopar catalog is opening up new color combinations, like Ocean Blue for the 2019 Wrangler or Polar Plunge leather for the seats in your Renegade.

Jeep 2019 Geneva Motor Show Grand Cherokee Jeep Renegade jeep compass
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
JEEP models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP GladiatorJEEP Gladiator Midsize PickupJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVAll JEEP models  
 
 