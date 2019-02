Jeep Announces 2019 Geneva Motor Show Lineup

HP

AWD

SUV

The Renegade, Compass, and Cherokee are all getting an S model this year, while the Gran Cherokee flagship is an S Limited. All are defined by some kind of white paint and/or offer range-topping equipment levels.The Renegade S, for example, features Alpine White exterior, black roof, and Low Gloss Granite Crystal front grille, along with black badges and Granite Crystal 19-inch alloy wheels. Its equipment list includes LED lights, all the safety tech, leather seats with tungsten stitching and navigation with smartphone compatibility built into the system.The Compass S is next on the list of debuts, featuring similar paint, granite wheels, a blacked out roof and badges. It also comes with a Beasts sound system and bi-xenon headlights. As for the Cherokee S, it doesn't have a black roof to match the Pearl White exterior and 19-inch Granite Crystal Metallic wheels. But we like the body-colored arches and fenders that make it look upmarket.For extra ruggedness, go for the Cherokee Trailhawk , the one with the red paint and raised suspension. This European model will be powered by a 2-liter turbo making 270and 400 Nm, paired with a 9-speed auto and smarter. Thishas underbody protection, higher, aggressive approach and departure angles, better off-road tires and taller suspension.As for the blue Compass, it's called the Night Eagle, fitted with blacked out chrome, black 19-inch wheels and special badging. The only powertrain is a 1.4 with 140 HP and a manual. Finally, the Mopar catalog is opening up new color combinations, like Ocean Blue for the 2019 Wrangler or Polar Plunge leather for the seats in your Renegade.