Jeremy Clarkson Uses New BMW M5 to Humiliate AMG GT

5 Short Video of Cupra Formentor Reveals Future of SEAT and VW Group

4 Bugatti Divo Grand Sport Rendered as The Roadster Bugatti Needs To Build

3 Mercedes-Benz EQC Is Three Months Behind Schedule

2 Chiron-based Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic Recreation All But Confirmed

1 2020 Opel Corsa F Spied, Looks Different From All-New Peugeot 208

More on this:

Jeep Announces 2019 Geneva Motor Show Lineup

Jeep has a roster of premium-looking SUVs it wants to show at this year's Geneva Motor Show. This includes a few special editions, some new S models and even a Mopar or two. 17 photos



The Renegade S, for example, features Alpine White exterior, black roof, and Low Gloss Granite Crystal front grille, along with black badges and Granite Crystal 19-inch alloy wheels. Its equipment list includes LED lights, all the safety tech, leather seats with tungsten stitching and navigation with smartphone compatibility built into the system.



The Compass S is next on the list of debuts, featuring similar paint, granite wheels, a blacked out roof and badges. It also comes with a Beasts sound system and bi-xenon headlights. As for the Cherokee S, it doesn't have a black roof to match the Pearl White exterior and 19-inch Granite Crystal Metallic wheels. But we like the body-colored arches and fenders that make it look upmarket.



For extra ruggedness, go for the HP and 400 Nm, paired with a 9-speed auto and smarter AWD . This SUV has underbody protection, higher, aggressive approach and departure angles, better off-road tires and taller suspension.



As for the blue Compass, it's called the Night Eagle, fitted with blacked out chrome, black 19-inch wheels and special badging. The only powertrain is a 1.4 with 140 HP and a manual. Finally, the Mopar catalog is opening up new color combinations, like Ocean Blue for the 2019 Wrangler or Polar Plunge leather for the seats in your Renegade.



The Renegade, Compass, and Cherokee are all getting an S model this year, while the Gran Cherokee flagship is an S Limited. All are defined by some kind of white paint and/or offer range-topping equipment levels.The Renegade S, for example, features Alpine White exterior, black roof, and Low Gloss Granite Crystal front grille, along with black badges and Granite Crystal 19-inch alloy wheels. Its equipment list includes LED lights, all the safety tech, leather seats with tungsten stitching and navigation with smartphone compatibility built into the system.The Compass S is next on the list of debuts, featuring similar paint, granite wheels, a blacked out roof and badges. It also comes with a Beasts sound system and bi-xenon headlights. As for the Cherokee S, it doesn't have a black roof to match the Pearl White exterior and 19-inch Granite Crystal Metallic wheels. But we like the body-colored arches and fenders that make it look upmarket.For extra ruggedness, go for the Cherokee Trailhawk , the one with the red paint and raised suspension. This European model will be powered by a 2-liter turbo making 270and 400 Nm, paired with a 9-speed auto and smarter. Thishas underbody protection, higher, aggressive approach and departure angles, better off-road tires and taller suspension.As for the blue Compass, it's called the Night Eagle, fitted with blacked out chrome, black 19-inch wheels and special badging. The only powertrain is a 1.4 with 140 HP and a manual. Finally, the Mopar catalog is opening up new color combinations, like Ocean Blue for the 2019 Wrangler or Polar Plunge leather for the seats in your Renegade.